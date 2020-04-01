'It’s driving me nuts': Local MMA fighters do their best to stay in shape during shutdowns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s starting to get nice out, so outdoor runs will be a little more common,” Rose said. “That way I can at least keep the cardio up, and keep you trimmed, I guess. You can’t go to the weight room and do any strength training or nothing, but at least you can not pack on pounds sitting there eating.”

Estus has been feeling the pull to train as well. As a trainer and fight promoter, his life has been turned upside down by the pandemic. His scheduled April 18 fight at Mason City multipurpose arena has been pushed back to June, and after being forced to close his gym for the time being, Estus has tried to keep his fighters in shape through virtual at-home workouts.

“I help my guys to shadow box, do some body weight squats, catch up with some family time, and do some cleaning around the house,” Estus said. “My other guy, Josh Neer, he makes videos online on a private group page for us to keep up to date with some moves and stuff.”

Estus and his stepson Austin Robinson have been following the Jiu-Jitsu workouts outlined in Neer's online videos, and while stuck indoors, have done their part to keep the facilities clean and stay health conscious in a sport that is built around close physical contact.