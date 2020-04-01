'It’s driving me nuts': Local MMA fighters do their best to stay in shape during shutdowns

The gyms are empty right now, and it is driving the fit people of North Iowa a bit insane.
Area athletes have been stuck at home over the past several weeks as they await word from the state on when they can resume competitions and workouts. Being in close contact with other people is not possible at the moment, and for one particular group of athletes, that presents a challenge.
At Estus MMA, life cannot go on as usual, but according to owner Mike Estus and the fighters that train there, they are adapting to their new reality. It hasn’t been easy.
“I’m going a little stir crazy,” fighter Jordan Rose said. “You can’t go to the gym, I can’t go to the MMA gym. I was doing rugby, too, and I can’t do that now. It’s driving me nuts. You try to do a little at home here and there where you can, but it’s not the same.”
Rose works for a local railroad company and is still expected to show up to work every day. With the gyms closed and social distancing in full effect, he has had to find other ways to work out during his downtime. Rose is lifting weights in his home gym, punching at his "Bob" fighting dummy, and is taking advantage of the recent nice weather in his pursuit of fitness in the age of COVID-19.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s starting to get nice out, so outdoor runs will be a little more common,” Rose said. “That way I can at least keep the cardio up, and keep you trimmed, I guess. You can’t go to the weight room and do any strength training or nothing, but at least you can not pack on pounds sitting there eating.”
Estus has been feeling the pull to train as well. As a trainer and fight promoter, his life has been turned upside down by the pandemic. His scheduled April 18 fight at Mason City multipurpose arena has been pushed back to June, and after being forced to close his gym for the time being, Estus has tried to keep his fighters in shape through virtual at-home workouts.
“I help my guys to shadow box, do some body weight squats, catch up with some family time, and do some cleaning around the house,” Estus said. “My other guy, Josh Neer, he makes videos online on a private group page for us to keep up to date with some moves and stuff.”
Estus and his stepson Austin Robinson have been following the Jiu-Jitsu workouts outlined in Neer's online videos, and while stuck indoors, have done their part to keep the facilities clean and stay health conscious in a sport that is built around close physical contact.
“It’s very hard to be in a contact sport with the virus going around, because of the physicality of it” Robinson said. “I’ve been working a lot with (Estus). Hitting mitts on our own. We’ve deep-cleaned that gym. We’ve gone on runs. We’re trying to carry on with as much normal day-to-day life as we can, but also abiding by the restrictions and working around them.”
As a 22-year old fighter, Robinson’s life revolves around either work or his evening training sessions at Estus MMA. Mixed martial arts is a sport that demands huge amounts of invested training time. For him, the past several weeks have felt like torture.
“I feel like I’ve been ripped out of the womb,” Robinson said. “I’ve got to find different ways to keep myself busy and keep in shape. It has been kind of a toll. It’s weird not being able to train every day and stay in shape. It is a lifestyle. It’s a life that I live, and I feel like part of that is missing.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!