'It’s a friendly competition': Max Burt and Reese Moore stay friendly while competing for state RBI lead

“We had a strong connection from the beginning, and it has just grown and grown and grown," Burt said. “It’s pretty awesome that we’re both competing and doing all we can for our teams now at the high school level.”

The pair rarely see each other during the baseball season, with both of their teams currently fighting for spots in the state tournament, but they can see the eye-popping numbers that they are each putting up.

Earlier in the season, Burt and Moore were ranked first and second in the state, respectively, in RBI. Since then, Moore has fallen to fourth, but his 35 RBI are still just four back of Burt’s total.

The dynamic between the two is friendly, but competitive. They root for each other and send messages of congratulations occasionally, but make no mistake, they both want to come out on top.

“Being good friends, I like competing for it,” Moore said. “I’m sure he likes competing for that too.”

The two standout players have helped their respective teams reach the district finals, with Newman Catholic hosting AGWSR, Ackley at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class 1A, District 3 title, and Forest City at Pocahontas Area at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class 2A, District 3 title.