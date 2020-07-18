'It’s a friendly competition': Max Burt and Reese Moore stay friendly while competing for state RBI lead

For Reese Moore and Max Burt, it has been a season for the ages.
Moore, a Forest City sophomore, and Burt, a Newman Catholic freshman, are two of the state's top baseball players this season, with both putting themselves near the top of Iowa's offensive leader boards in several different categories.
Moore is leading the state in on-base percentage (OBP), slugging percentage and home runs, while placing second in batting average, while Burt is first in Iowa with 39 RBI.
The two are also longtime friends, first meeting while playing Little League in Mason City. Their relationship got off to an inauspicious start.
“The first time we met, he was pitching in Little League, and he smoked me in the shoulder and left a big bruise,” Burt said. “After that, I talked to his dad a little bit, and just became closer and closer with him.”
The pair eventually joined the same travel team – the Mason City RedHawks –where they became good friends. Both of them played catcher and always made sure that they got the opportunity to play catch with each other before games. These days, Burt is still a catcher, but Moore has shifted to mostly playing third base and pitching.
This season, both Moore and Burt have erupted at the plate. Moore is currently hitting .605 for the Indians, with a .786 OBP and a 1.474 slugging percentage, along with a state-best eight home runs, while Burt is hitting .457/.558/771 for the Knights with a state-high 39 RBI.
“We had a strong connection from the beginning, and it has just grown and grown and grown," Burt said. “It’s pretty awesome that we’re both competing and doing all we can for our teams now at the high school level.”
The pair rarely see each other during the baseball season, with both of their teams currently fighting for spots in the state tournament, but they can see the eye-popping numbers that they are each putting up.
Earlier in the season, Burt and Moore were ranked first and second in the state, respectively, in RBI. Since then, Moore has fallen to fourth, but his 35 RBI are still just four back of Burt’s total.
The dynamic between the two is friendly, but competitive. They root for each other and send messages of congratulations occasionally, but make no mistake, they both want to come out on top.
“Being good friends, I like competing for it,” Moore said. “I’m sure he likes competing for that too.”
The two standout players have helped their respective teams reach the district finals, with Newman Catholic hosting AGWSR, Ackley at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class 1A, District 3 title, and Forest City at Pocahontas Area at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class 2A, District 3 title.
In the offseason, Burt and Moore both train at The Yard in Mason City, and also compete on the same team in the Perfect Game National Indoor League. The league uses HitTrax to tell things like launch angle and exit velocity, which players can use to tailor their skills at the plate.
The indoor league hosts two sessions each offseason. Burt was named the league MVP in the 2019 and 2020 second sessions, while Moore was the first session MVP in 2020. The offseason work has clearly paid off, as both Burt and Moore are both leading their teams in long balls.
“He hits bombs, and it just gets fun,” Burt said. “It’s pretty fun to see who can hit the ball farther, and who can hit the ball harder. If he ends up with more RBIs, I’m happy for him. We’re just trying to do our thing.”
Both Burt and Moore started on their respective teams as eighth graders. Moore hit .371/.547/.484 in 2018 for Forest City, while Burt hit .371/.520/629 as the starting catcher for the 2019 state champion Newman Catholic squad.
“He is one of the hardest working guys I know,” Burt said of Moore's outstanding season. “It doesn’t surprise me at all. I just expect more and more from him. I think he’ll be even better next year.”
For two of Iowa’s top ballplayers, there is plenty of mutual respect and admiration. They’ve come a long way from giving each other bruises back in Little League.
“I hit him right in the arm,” Moore said with a laugh. “He gave me a second chance, and from there, we've been good friends ever since.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
