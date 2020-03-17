You are the owner of this article.
IPSWA announces All-State boys basketball teams
IPSWA announces All-State boys basketball teams

With a dearth of sporting events happening right now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, any incoming sports news is a welcome relief.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) released its all-state boys basketball list. 

Area players are in bold. 

Class 1A

First Team

Trey Shearer, Junior, Montezuma

Nick Reid, Senior, Central City

Angelo Winkel, Junior, Bishop Garrigan

JD Strout, Senior, Keota

Kiks Rosengarten, Senior, Wapsie Valley

Kaleb Cornielson, Junior, Easton Valley

Braden Gibbons, Senior, Madrid

Alex Koppes, Junior, Springville

Second Team

Brennan Sefrit, Senior, Bedford

Jackson Louscher, Senior, South O'Brien

Nik Coble, Senior, WACO, Wayland

Zach Huff, Senior, Don Bosco

Keegan Edwards, Senior, Lone Tree

Noah Beck, Senior, BGM Brooklyn

Kayden Ames, Junior, West Fork

Trey Baker, Junior, Martensdale-St. Mary's

Third Team

Spencer Schorg, Senior, Remsen-St. Mary's

Jessen Weber, Senior, Easton Valley

Taurice Grant, Junior, Meskwaki Settlement

Cole Damman, Senior, Baxter

Nathan Moeller, Senior, Prince of Peace

Gage Fry, Senior, Grand View Christian

Creighton Nelson, Senior, Exira-EHK

Chett Helming, Senior, Lake Mills

Class 2A

First Team

Cooper DeJean, Senior, OABCIG

Masen Miller, Senior, Regina Catholic

Caleb Delzell, Senior, Camanche

Austin Miller, Senior, North Linn

Austin Hilmer, Sophomore, North Linn

Tanner Te Slaa, Sophomore, Boyden-Hull

Michael Keegan, Senior, Dyersville-Beckman

Bryce Coppock, Senior, West Sioux

Second Team

Jack Tiarks, Senior, Treynor

Zane Neubaum, Senior, South Central Calhoun

Hunter Dekkers, Senior, West Sioux

Justin Recker, Junior, Monticello

Anthony Pothoff, Senior, Van Meter

Lucas Lorenzen, Senior, Okoboji

Bryce Achenbach, Senior, Woodward-Granger

Keyton Moser, Senior, Boyden-Hull

Third Team

Blake Chance, Junior, Albia

Curren Ingram, Senior, Des Moines Christian

Dane Fuller, Junior, Dike-New Hartford

LJ Henderson, Senior, Camanche

Cameron Soenksen, Senior, Camanche

Jack Stogdill, Senior, Treynor

Josh Van Gorp, Senior, Pella Christian

Dan Jungling, Senior, Pella Christian

Class 3A

First Team

Bowen Born, Senior, Norwalk- 2020 Mr. Basketball

Xavier Foster, Senior, Oskaloosa

Kieren Nichols, Junior, Knoxville

Alex Van Kalsbeek, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley

Easton Darling, Senior, Winterset

Sean Peeters, Senior, Assumption Davenport

Karson Sharar, Junior, Iowa Falls-Alden

Keaton Kutcher, Junior, Mount Vernon

Second Team

Daniel Wright, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Logan Shetterly, Senior, Pella

Wyatt Wegener, Senior, Algona

Connor Drew, Junior, Ballard

Luke Rankin, Junior, Dallas Center-Grimes

Ryan Blum, Junior, Glenwood

Tyler Johnson, Norwalk

Christian Withrow, Junior, Clear Creek-Amana

Third Team

Tucker Kinney, Senior, Central DeWitt

Kole Tupa, Senior, Center Point-Urbana

Cole Glasgow, Sophomore, Dallas Center-Grimes

Andrew Formanek, Junior, Clear Lake

Karter Lein, Senior, Carroll

Connor Bruck, Senior, Harlan

Cael Schmitt, Senior, Wahlert

Matthew McDonald, Senior, Centerville

Class 4A

Braxton Bayless, Senior, Ankeny

Ty Anderson, Senior, North Scott

Tucker DeVries, Junior, Waukee

Payton Sandfort, Junior, Waukee

Even Brauns, Senior, Iowa City West

Michael Duax, Junior, Dubuque Hempstead

DaQuavion Walker, Senior, Waterloo West

Cody McCullough, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Second Team

Josh Ollendieck, Senior, Cedar Falls

Jaleque Dunson, Senior, Sioux City East

Jayden Houston, Junior, Davenport North

Jaron Crews, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

Jake Aver, Senior, Valley

Sam Kilbury, Senior, North Scott

Matt Stillwill, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Trae Swartz, Junior, Ottumwa

Third Team

Landon Wolf, Junior, Cedar Falls

Emarion Ellis, Junior, Davenport Central

Caleb Schlaak, Junior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Keshawn Christian, Senior, Iowa City High

Josh Dix, Sophomore, Council Bluffs Lincoln

AJ Tiogo, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Ryan Riggs, Junior, Dowling Catholic

