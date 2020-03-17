IPSWA announces All-State boys basketball teams

With a dearth of sporting events happening right now due to the COVID-19 outbreak, any incoming sports news is a welcome relief.
On Tuesday, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) released its all-state boys basketball list.
Area players are in bold.
Class 1A
First Team
Trey Shearer, Junior, Montezuma
Nick Reid, Senior, Central City
Angelo Winkel, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
JD Strout, Senior, Keota
Kiks Rosengarten, Senior, Wapsie Valley
Kaleb Cornielson, Junior, Easton Valley
Braden Gibbons, Senior, Madrid
Alex Koppes, Junior, Springville
Second Team
Brennan Sefrit, Senior, Bedford
Jackson Louscher, Senior, South O'Brien
Nik Coble, Senior, WACO, Wayland
Zach Huff, Senior, Don Bosco
Keegan Edwards, Senior, Lone Tree
Noah Beck, Senior, BGM Brooklyn
Kayden Ames, Junior, West Fork
Trey Baker, Junior, Martensdale-St. Mary's
Third Team
Spencer Schorg, Senior, Remsen-St. Mary's
Jessen Weber, Senior, Easton Valley
Taurice Grant, Junior, Meskwaki Settlement
Cole Damman, Senior, Baxter
Nathan Moeller, Senior, Prince of Peace
Gage Fry, Senior, Grand View Christian
Creighton Nelson, Senior, Exira-EHK
Chett Helming, Senior, Lake Mills
Class 2A
First Team
Cooper DeJean, Senior, OABCIG
Masen Miller, Senior, Regina Catholic
Caleb Delzell, Senior, Camanche
Austin Miller, Senior, North Linn
Austin Hilmer, Sophomore, North Linn
Tanner Te Slaa, Sophomore, Boyden-Hull
Michael Keegan, Senior, Dyersville-Beckman
Bryce Coppock, Senior, West Sioux
Second Team
Jack Tiarks, Senior, Treynor
Zane Neubaum, Senior, South Central Calhoun
Hunter Dekkers, Senior, West Sioux
Justin Recker, Junior, Monticello
Anthony Pothoff, Senior, Van Meter
Lucas Lorenzen, Senior, Okoboji
Bryce Achenbach, Senior, Woodward-Granger
Keyton Moser, Senior, Boyden-Hull
Third Team
Blake Chance, Junior, Albia
Curren Ingram, Senior, Des Moines Christian
Dane Fuller, Junior, Dike-New Hartford
LJ Henderson, Senior, Camanche
Cameron Soenksen, Senior, Camanche
Jack Stogdill, Senior, Treynor
Josh Van Gorp, Senior, Pella Christian
Dan Jungling, Senior, Pella Christian
Class 3A
First Team
Bowen Born, Senior, Norwalk- 2020 Mr. Basketball
Xavier Foster, Senior, Oskaloosa
Kieren Nichols, Junior, Knoxville
Alex Van Kalsbeek, Senior, MOC-Floyd Valley
Easton Darling, Senior, Winterset
Sean Peeters, Senior, Assumption Davenport
Karson Sharar, Junior, Iowa Falls-Alden
Keaton Kutcher, Junior, Mount Vernon
Second Team
Daniel Wright, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Logan Shetterly, Senior, Pella
Wyatt Wegener, Senior, Algona
Connor Drew, Junior, Ballard
Luke Rankin, Junior, Dallas Center-Grimes
Ryan Blum, Junior, Glenwood
Tyler Johnson, Norwalk
Christian Withrow, Junior, Clear Creek-Amana
Third Team
Tucker Kinney, Senior, Central DeWitt
Kole Tupa, Senior, Center Point-Urbana
Cole Glasgow, Sophomore, Dallas Center-Grimes
Andrew Formanek, Junior, Clear Lake
Karter Lein, Senior, Carroll
Connor Bruck, Senior, Harlan
Cael Schmitt, Senior, Wahlert
Matthew McDonald, Senior, Centerville
Class 4A
Braxton Bayless, Senior, Ankeny
Ty Anderson, Senior, North Scott
Tucker DeVries, Junior, Waukee
Payton Sandfort, Junior, Waukee
Even Brauns, Senior, Iowa City West
Michael Duax, Junior, Dubuque Hempstead
DaQuavion Walker, Senior, Waterloo West
Cody McCullough, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Second Team
Josh Ollendieck, Senior, Cedar Falls
Jaleque Dunson, Senior, Sioux City East
Jayden Houston, Junior, Davenport North
Jaron Crews, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
Jake Aver, Senior, Valley
Sam Kilbury, Senior, North Scott
Matt Stillwill, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Trae Swartz, Junior, Ottumwa
Third Team
Landon Wolf, Junior, Cedar Falls
Emarion Ellis, Junior, Davenport Central
Caleb Schlaak, Junior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Keshawn Christian, Senior, Iowa City High
Josh Dix, Sophomore, Council Bluffs Lincoln
AJ Tiogo, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Ryan Riggs, Junior, Dowling Catholic