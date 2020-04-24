Iowa's Wirfs drafted to help protect Bucs' Brady

Tampa Bay traded up to secure some protection for newly acquired quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday, selecting Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Big Ten’s offensive lineman of the year brings a blend of strength and athleticism to Tampa Bay, which made Wirfs the 10th Hawkeye to be chosen in the draft’s first round during coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure.
Wirfs, the lone Iowa player taken in the first round, found a little irony in getting the chance to block for Brady during a Buccaneers video conference call following the pick.
"He's been in the league since 2000 and I was born in 1999, so he's been in the league about as long as I've been alive," Wirfs said. "It will be cool to be able to protect him."
Tampa Bay liked his pedigree.
"He went to Iowa and played a lot of football for a program that does a really, really good job of developing offensive linemen," Buccaneers director of player personnel John Spytek said Thursday night.
"Then you just put the tape on and he’s athletic, he’s graceful. His athletic ability stood out at the Combine, but it was clear when we watched him back in September that he was going to be a high pick and it just kept trending that way. This is a guy that’s been on our radar for a long time."
Spytek mentioned Wirfs’ overall athletic ability, pointing out that he was an Iowa state champion wrestler and a dominant competitor in the discus and shot put as a high school athlete.
Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians touched on that as well, saying during a news conference the organization found more to like in Wirfs than the way he rewrote the record book for offensive linemen at the NFL Combine in February.
"He’s everything we were looking for," Arians said. "He’s a very humble guy, a hard-working guy, and the more our coaches talked with him during the interview process, the more they had a really good feel about him."
The feeling is mutual.
"It's the culmination of a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears all coming together," Wirfs said. "It was a big wave of emotion. It was incredible."
Drafting an offensive lineman in the first round for the first time since 2006, the Buccaneers have an opening at right tackle. Unrestricted and unsigned free agent Demar Dotson has filled the position in recent years and Arians said Wirfs will have an opportunity to compete for that spot.
This is the second straight year the Buccaneers have drafted an Iowa player, taking defensive end Anthony Nelson a year ago in the fourth round.
Tampa Bay last picked a Hawkeye in the opening round in 2011 when they selected Adrian Clayborn with the 20th pick.
In the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Wirfs, Tampa Bay is getting a player who celebrated his 21st birthday on Jan. 24 and as an 18-year old became the first true freshman to start at a tackle position for Iowa during Ferentz’s tenure.
After debuting in that 2017 game against Illinois, Wirfs went on to make 33 career starts for Iowa. He opened 10 times at right tackle last season but displayed his versatility by shifting to the left side for three starts last fall when Alaric Jackson was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to hold this year’s draft in Las Vegas were canceled and the three-day selection process has been turned into a virtual draft with team personnel selecting from their home cities.
Wirfs watched the first round unfold from the Mount Vernon, Iowa, home where he was raised by his mother, Sarah.
The 71st Hawkeye to be drafted in the 21 years Ferentz has led the Iowa program and fifth Hawkeye offensive lineman taken in the first round since 2004, Wirfs provided his mother with a red-carpet experience even if the pair didn’t get the chance to attend the draft in person because of the health crisis.
Hours before the draft started, Wirfs rolled a red carpet out in the front yard of his family home and had his mother join him on it, presenting her with a large bouquet before escorting her to the front door.
During the evening, a small group of family and friends watched and waited, seeing offensive lineman Andrew Thomas of Georgia go to the Giants with the fourth pick. Jedrick Wills of Alabama and Mekhi Becton of Louisville followed, taken by the Browns and Jets at 10 and 11, respectively, before Tampa Bay moved up one spot to take Wirfs at 13.
The Buccaneers swapped the 14th spot with San Francisco and gave up a fourth-round pick to the 49ers before choosing Wirfs, who had a wide smile as he got off the phone with Tampa Bay, a reaction aired as part of a national telecast of the draft.
Arians said Wirfs attempted to keep his game face on as the pair talked Thursday night.
"The more we talked though, you could tell that he was pretty pumped to know and understand that he’s got a chance to come in and compete right away," Arians said. "Our line coaches really like the potential they see in him. He’s a young guy with a lot of promise, a great young guy."
The NFL draft continues at 6 p.m. today, with rounds two and three scheduled. The final four rounds will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
