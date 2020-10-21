Iowa's Tracy plans to express own beliefs during anthem, show unity with team

Tyrone Tracy plans to express his beliefs when the national anthem is played prior to the Iowa football opener Saturday at Purdue, but the sophomore receiver also plans to show unity with his teammates.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has given players the option to stand or kneel when the anthem is played and Tracy said he is among Hawkeyes who will kneel, but said Iowa players found no-one-size-fits-all consensus beyond being there for each other.
“I’m not certain what everyone is going to choose. Everyone has the free ability to choose one of the options, either you will kneel or stand,” Tracy said Tuesday during a video conference.
“I’m almost positive that everyone is not going to do the exact same thing, but at the same time we are still a team and we’re still going to go out there and look unified as we choose what to do.’’
Tracy said it is likely that Hawkeye players will maintain a unified front by either holding hands as they have done in the past or placing one hand on the shoulder of a teammate who is kneeling as The Star-Spangled Banner is played prior to the 2:30 p.m. game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Ferentz said during his first weekly news conference of a delayed season that he was pleased with how the Iowa Leadership Group dealt with the matter.
“The discussions I listened to and participated in on three separate occasions were extremely impressive,’’ Ferentz said. “Everybody was respectful of each other’s opinions, and I’m convinced right now that we will see a variety of stances taken by our team.’’
He also believes the Hawkeyes will take those stances together.
“Nobody is judging each other or taking roll or any of that kind of stuff,’’ Ferentz said. “They’re being a good team, acting like a team should.’’
Meetings participated in by Hawkeye players in recent months included spirited conversation on both sides of the issue.
Ferentz said he presented a letter to group written by a military veteran who felt strongly that nobody should kneel as the anthem was played.
He also brought a Navy SEAL in to speak to the Hawkeyes, a 20-year veteran who offered his perspective.
“In his mind, it’s all about Americans being their authentic selves and doing what they feel is best and stay true to their beliefs,’’ Ferentz said. “In his words, that’s what people like him fought for, so our country can enjoy the liberties and freedoms that are very unique to our country.’’
Tracy said he welcomes the opportunity to express his feelings on an issue which stepped to the forefront following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
At that time, and before several former Hawkeyes raised questions of racial inequities within the Iowa program, some current players suggested that they wanted to join other athletes in taking a knee during the anthem as a silent protest of the way Black Americans have been treated by law enforcement officers.
Tracy considers his decision to be personal.
“It’s big to me because I know how African-Americans are treated, so me taking a knee is to let everyone know what I stand for and what I believe in,’’ Tracy said.
“I do think there are a lot of different things going on in the world that needs to change. And here in our organization, I think we are going in the right direction. I think we’re taking steps to provide change.’’
Iowa defensive back Julius Brents, who like Tracy is an Indianapolis-area native, said topics that previously were not discussed within the team are now being talked about.
“The dialogue has been very beneficial for us as a team,’’ Brents said. “I would say we’re moving in the right direction.’’
