Iowa's special teams have foot up in Big Ten

Duncan dominated away from home, converting on 12-of-13 field goal tries away from Kinnick Stadium including hitting four field goals in as many tries in an 18-17 victory at Iowa State.

Smith-Marsette was equally productive, leading the Big Ten and ranking fourth in the nation with an average of 29.6 yards on kick returns.

He enters the 2020 season having returned kickoffs for touchdowns in each of Iowa’s last two games, running one back 95 yards in the win over the Cornhuskers and topping that with a 98-yard kickoff return to break a 14-14 tie move the Hawkeyes ahead to stay with 5 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the second quarter of 49-24 win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

The only player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single season in Hawkeye history, Smith-Marsette has ranked in the top four nationally in kick returns in each of the past two seasons.

His work helped Iowa lead the Big Ten in that category.

The Hawkeyes split the workload in returning punts last season and ranked fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 8.1 yards per return.