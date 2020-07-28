Iowa's Smith taking things 'day by day'

He questions the wear and tear on players bodies if a spring season were to run into late April or May with preparations for a fall season beginning again with the start of fall camp in August.

“The perfect, best scenario right now is for us to play this fall, but if that becomes a reality, that that’s not going to take place, then yeah, you certainly have to shift your attention,’’ Ferentz said.

“There’s no question you would have to modify, you would have to look at the number of games you’re playing (in the fall of 2021).’’

With all of the uncertainty, Ferentz said his preference has been to simply not to get too far ahead of himself and simply take things as they come.

“It’s really hard to get emotional or have a strong feeling on anything right now, because this is nothing like anything we’ve been used to,’’ Ferentz said.

“There is nothing we can compare this to. I think the key here moving forward – and my focus is the next five months – is what we can do on a daily basis to get to the next day, the next week, the next step.’’

