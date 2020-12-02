Iowa's Smith-Marsette ready for return, to rebuild trust

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is ready to field a kickoff whenever anyone wants to send one his way.
He’s prepared to put his skills to use as a receiver when Iowa needs to look deep in the passing game.
But mostly, the senior is working every day to rebuild the trust of teammates and coaches following his arrest last month on operating while intoxicated charges.
“I felt down after that. I felt like I let the whole team down, the coaching staff, my teammates, my family, myself,’’ Smith-Marsette said Tuesday in his first public comments since the incident.
It was a point in time when Smith-Marsette questioned whether he would ever play football again.
Pulled over in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 by Iowa City Police after being clocked driving a Camaro 74 miles per hour on an Iowa City street with a 30 miles-per-hour speed limit, Smith-Marsette recorded a blood-alcohol level of .13 according to police reports.
The arrest came shortly after Smith-Marsette caught a career-high seven passes in Iowa’s 21-20 loss to Northwestern.
He was suspended for one game, worked through requirements of Iowa’s student-athlete code of conduct and spent that week in practice running plays for the scout team as the rest of Hawkeye starters prepared for a game against Michigan State.
Smith-Marsette said in the weeks since, he has reflected on a lot of things.
“I’ve thought a lot about football, talked a lot about it and what might be,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “I’m going to get through it.’’
He said talks with his family and with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and receivers coach Kelton Copeland were difficult but yet provided him with hope that he could move forward.
“They let me know they still supported me, that they were there for me as long as this was a mistake that could never be repeated again which it won’t be,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “Trust me. It will never happen again.’’
It came in the midst of season that hasn’t exactly gone as Smith-Marsette envisioned.
Heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Illinois, he is Iowa’s fourth-leading receiver with 14 receptions through five games and has averaged a Big Ten-best 24.6 yards on the five occasions he has fielded kickoffs.
But, opponents have generally avoided kicking off to a player whose career average of 29.3 yards ranks as the best in Big Ten history.
“I’ll be there to block for Ivory (Kelly-Martin) and help him show what he can do,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It would be nice to get one kick.’’
On offense, an effective rushing attack has limited the need for the Hawkeyes to look deep in the passing game although Smith-Marsette insists that part of his game is ready and waiting.
He said with running backs Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent gaining between five and six yards every time they carry the ball, it makes sense for the Hawkeyes to lean on what has become a strength of an offense averaging 37.8 points during Iowa’s ongoing four-game win streak.
“Why shy away from what’s working?’’ Smith-Marsette said. “When it’s time for the deep ball to come, it will come. We’ll be there.’’
And when it does, Smith-Marsette plans to be ready to deal with criticism he fielded from a former teammate on social media during last Friday’s win over Nebraska.
He caught three passes for 44 yards in the game, but fumbled one reception out of bounds and while that did not cost Iowa possession, it did lead former Hawkeye long snapper Tyler Kluver to criticize Smith-Marsette’s ball security.
The two were teammates in 2017 when Smith-Marsette was a freshman and Tuesday, it was just another twist in a strange 2020 the Iowa receiver was looking to move beyond.
“It added to the noise. It is what it is. He could say whatever he wants, but we’re going to continue to play,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “I do take responsibility for my ball security. That wasn’t acceptable on my part. I didn’t turn the ball over. It’s something I’m going to fix, I will get fixed. He can talk all he wants.’’
PERFECT MONTH
Iowa won every game it played in November, something only three other Ferentz-coached Hawkeye teams can claim.
In 2002 and 2004, Iowa went 3-0 and in 2015, the Hawkeyes won all four November games they played to cap an unbeaten run through the Big Ten. The 2002 and 2004 teams shared league titles and the 2015 won the West Division.
“It was a bad feeling, losing two games right off the jump,’’ running back Mekhi Sargent said. “But, we had to figure out what we wanted out of this season. We had to figure out pretty fast that nothing would be handed to us. We had to earn it.’’
