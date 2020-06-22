Iowa's run game has led to success in recent years

“I didn’t focus on the fact I was starting, but focused on the next play and tried to make an impact that would help our team win the game,’’ Goodson said in an interview released by Iowa sports information following his debut.

He rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against the Golden Gophers, an effort that came two weeks before he topped the century mark for the first time with a 116-yard performance at Nebraska.

And it was not just his ball-carrying skills or the ability to break free on the perimeter because of his combination of quickness and elusiveness that made a difference.

Midseason, coach Kirk Ferentz pointed to the way Goodson picked up a blitz in a play-action situation.

“For a freshman to make that protection, then execute it, was really impressive,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s even more impressive because he didn’t execute it during the week, the end of the week (the prior week). I think that kind of shows you the kind of young guy he is. He learned from a mistake, carried it out there to the game field.’’

In addition to his work on the ground, Goodson caught 24 passes for 166 yards to finish as Iowa’s fifth-leading receiver during the 10-3 season.