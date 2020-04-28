Iowa's Ride bike race canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One week after the cancellation of RAGBRAI, Iowa's other cross-state bicycle race has also called off its 2020 event.

The organizers for Iowa's Ride announced earlier this week that due to concerns over the continued spread of COVID-19, the inaugural ride will not occur this year.

"Unfortunately, after evaluating the current situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19) and great concern for the safety of the general public, the townspeople, riders, support drivers, volunteers, the Iowa State Patrol troopers, safety officials and staff, it will not be safe nor feasible to host the inaugural Iowa’s Ride on July 12-18, 2020," Iowa's Ride Director TJ Juskiewicz said in a statement.

Iowa's Ride was scheduled to be take place from July 12-18, starting in Dubuque and ending in Rock Rapids, with overnight stops in Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg and Sheldon.

In the statement, Juskiewicz cited the closure of Iowa's schools as one reason for the decision, as the ride had planned to use several of the schools as campgrounds during the event. Furthermore, health and safety officials had recommended that the ride not go forward.

People who signed up to participate in the event can request a refund at fun@iowasride.com. Due to the volume of requests, refunds might take as long as 30 days. Registered participants can be refunded as much as 75 percent of their registration fees, but ticketing and processing fees will not be refunded.

