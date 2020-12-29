Iowa's Nixon, Iowa State's Hall named first-team All-Americans

Linderbaum, a sophomore from Solon, Iowa, has started every game at center since transitioning to the position from defensive tackle prior to the start of the 2019 season. One of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, Linderbaum anchors an offense which ranks second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed and scoring offense.

Rose, a 37-game starter for Iowa State, was named the Big 12 defensive player of the year after leading the Cyclones with 90 tackles, four interceptions and six quarterback hurries. His average of 8.2 tackles per game ranks fourth in the Big 12 and his 10 tackles for a loss is ninth among players in the conference.

Kolar leads all tight ends in the Big 12 and ranks in the top five nationally among tight ends with 39 receptions, 538 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. A second-team AP all-American a year ago, the junior is the first Cyclone to become a two-time AP all-American since Davis in 1995 and 1996.

Bailey is the first ISU defensive lineman to earn all-American honors since Mike Stensrud in 1978. The senior owns school records with 25.5 sacks and 44.5 tackles for a loss during his career and he led Iowa State this season with 13 tackles for a loss. His seven sacks rank sixth in the Big 12.

