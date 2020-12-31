Iowa's Nixon has played his last game Hawkeyes uniform

Hours after becoming the 27th consensus all-American in the history of the Iowa football program, Big Ten defensive player of the year Daviyon Nixon announced Wednesday he has played his final game for the Hawkeyes.
“Like most kids who put on a helmet and pads, I dreamed of playing in the NFL one day. I feel like now is my chance to make that dream a reality,’’ Nixon wrote on social media, opting to forego his senior season of eligibility by declaring himself eligible for the 2021 NFL draft.
His decision follows one of the most dominant seasons ever by a Hawkeye defensive lineman.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound native of Kenosha, Wis., finished the season with 45 tackles, leading the Big Ten with 13.5 tackles for a loss and collecting 5.5 sacks to share the conference lead with teammate Chauncey Golston.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz appreciated the approach Nixon took in reaching his decision.
“I know he put a lot of time into make the choice to take this step,’’ Ferentz said in a statement. “Since he arrived campus, Daviyon put in a tremendous amount of work to be a difference maker for us on defense and in the locker room. A year ago, he was a part-time player, and today he leaves our program as the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year.’’
Nixon announced his decision shortly after joining Alex Karras and Jared DeVries as the third Iowa defensive tackle ever to become a consensus all-Americans.
The only player in the country to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, Nixon secured that status early Wednesday afternoon when he received first-team recognition from the third of the five all-American teams used to determine that honor.
Nixon wasn’t the only Hawkeye to make a decision about his future Wednesday.
With the NCAA granting all players an additional year of eligibility if they choose to use it because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa’s 22 seniors are deciding their future plans as well.
Golston, a first-team all-Big Ten defensive end, joined running back Mekhi Sargent and tight end Shaun Beyer in announcing plans Wednesday to pursue NFL possibilities, while defensive end Zach VanValkenburg wants to play one more season with the Hawkeyes.
Named earlier this month as a second-team all-Big Ten selection, VanValkenburg arrived at Iowa two years ago as a graduate transfer from NCAA Division II Hillsdale College curious to see if he could compete in the Big Ten.
“Coach Ferentz and the rest of the staff took a huge chance on me two years ago and I will never forget it,’’ VanValkenburg wrote. “That being said, I would be foolish to turn down the unexpected opportunity to come back for a third year with brothers in 2021. Go Hawks.’’
Like Nixon and Golston, who had 45 tackles and shares seventh in the Big Ten with VanValkenburg with 8.5 tackles for a loss, VanValkenburg became a disruptive force in Iowa’s defensive front four.
VanValkenburg shared the national lead with four fumble recoveries this season in addition to recording 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Like the other Hawkeyes who announced Wednesday, Golston thanked parents, Iowa coaches, support staff and teammates for helping put them in a position to compete for an opportunity at the next level.
“Hawkeye nation will always be special to me and I am so thankful for being given the opportunity to play the sport I love in such a historic place,’’ Golston wrote. “Now, it’s time for me to embark on a lifelong dream.’’
Iowa has had 188 players earn NFL opportunities during the 22 years Ferentz has led the program, 75 as draft picks and 113 as free agents.
Ferentz thanked the seniors who are finalizing decisions for their commitment and dedication to the program.
“These men have all contributed in some way to make our program better throughout the course of their careers. Some will chase professional football dreams, while most will move on to their chosen careers,’’ Ferentz said.
“I am confident that they will apply the lessons learned on our campus and in our program to make an impact in the future. I wish them all the best.’’
In addition to the players who announced Wednesday, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, wide receivers Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette, linebacker Nick Niemann, kicker Keith Duncan and reserve defensive tackle Dalles Jacobus previously indicated publicly they will not return next season.
Sargent, who earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors during Iowa’s 6-2 season, is among 11 players in Hawkeye history to rush for 20 touchdowns in a career.
He ranked third in the Big Ten this season with seven rushing touchdowns and was seventh in the league with an average of 5.7 yards per carry.
“To coach Kirk Ferentz, thank you for seeing my potential when not many others did. I will always be grateful for the opportunity and leadership you provided,’’ Sargent wrote, concluding, “The time has now come for me to pursue my lifelong dream and enter the 2021 NFL draft. I am excited for what the future holds.’’
Beyer described his career as “a dream come true,’’ writing, “There is no other feeling like coming out of that tunnel at Kinnick. I will cherish the memories I have made at Iowa for the rest of my life.’’
He concluded his senior season with 11 receptions for 158 yards and the first touchdown of his career, a 16-yard catch at Illinois.