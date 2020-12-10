Iowa's Nixon embraces challenges on the field and off

“But my parents helped me realize that it’s not that I am slow or dumb or anything like that. I just learned differently than other people.’’

That idea and the support of his family and teachers allowed Nixon to move forward.

“That opened my eyes,’’ Nixon said. “I have a lot of friends in special classes, in special ed classes and things like back in Kenosha, but the idea that I learned differently than other people it opened my eyes a bit more to it all.’’

He said understanding that and understanding that there are people willing and wanting to help made a difference.

He found educators willing to present material to him in a way that made sense.

Mathematics problems, for example, could be translated into football scenarios which helped Nixon grasp concepts and then successfully accomplish the objectives in the classroom.

“Having to fight through all of that, it was more so the mindset that I don’t have to be down on myself. I don’t have to keep calling myself dumb or look at myself a certain way because I am going to a different classroom to take a test,’’ Nixon said.

“It’s all to get better and the sooner I realized that, the better I got.’’