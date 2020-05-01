Iowa's McCaffery has lofty expectations for Hawkeyes in 2020-21

Garza, the reigning Big Ten player of the year, has returned to Iowa City and he completed a two-week self-quarantine there on Thursday.

McCaffery said he giving Garza some space to make a decision and isn’t trying to influence the outcome one way or another.

He went to say “obviously when you get a guy like Luka, you hope you get to coach him for four years. You’d love to coach him for 40, that’s how great he is to be around.’’

McCaffery added that appreciates the way Garza has stayed involved with his teammates and indicated that he is approaching things now as if Garza will be part of Iowa’s 13-player roster for next season.

“I know he and his father have gotten feedback from the NBA, which is a good thing. We’ll find out in the next couple of weeks where things are at,’’ McCaffery said.

McCaffery said he and his staff have worked to stay connected with current and incoming players since Iowa’s 20-11 season ended on March 12, the day the Hawkeyes were scheduled to face Minnesota in the Big Ten tourney.