Iowa's Lee presented Hodge Trophy

IOWA CITY – Saying he was humbled by the honor, Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee still found it all a little awkward Tuesday.

Formally presented with the Hodge Trophy he won as the nation’s top collegiate wrestler last season, Lee mentioned that he is the only recipient of the sport’s top honor to win it without winning an NCAA title that year.

“I’m hoping to win it next year, win the national title, earn it this time in my mind,’’ Lee said after being presented the award by Mike Chapman and Bryan Van Kley of WIN magazine during a ceremony at Iowa’s media day at Kinnick Stadium.

Lee never had the chance to wrestle for his third NCAA title as a Hawkeye last March, the championships canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa coach Tom Brands said there was no controversy about Lee winning the honor, pointing to his 18-0 record that included nine technical falls and how he outscored opponents 234-18 in those 18 wins.

“In other years, maybe someone feels like they got left out,’’ Brands said. “This one was without a doubt.’’

Lee said there is no doubt that his aspirations and methodology remain unchanged as the top-ranked Hawkeyes work toward their Jan. 15 opener against fifth-ranked Nebraska.