Iowa's Garza edged out by Dayton's Toppin for Naismith Trophy

Luka Garza already has won five national player of the year awards.

But on Friday, one of the biggest ones eluded Iowa’s junior center.

Dayton forward Obi Toppin was named the winner of the Citizen Naismith Trophy, presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Toppin averaged 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in leading Dayton to a 29-2 record and a No. 3 national ranking. It is the third player of the year award for the 6-foot-9 sophomore, who previously won the Associated Press honor and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, presented by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was named the Naismith Trophy winner for women’s basketball.

Garza, who broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, has won similar awards given by ESPN, The Sporting News, Basketball Times, Bleacher Report and Stadium. He also has made the first team of every All-America team.

The other Naismith men’s finalists were Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.

