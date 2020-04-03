Iowa's Ferentz sees bigger picture as spring football put on hold

“We’re not meeting with our guys that way. I think the rule now says we can have two hours a week with them, but I think we can spend those two hours better served in other ways,’’ Ferentz said.

“I’d rather have guys just staying in touch with each other and working through their academic stuff," he said. "Hopefully, we’ll have time to get to football whenever it’s time, but what we would do now wouldn’t substitute for what we’re missing. We’ll worry about that later. That’s my attitude with all this.’’

Strength and conditioning coaches have been in contact with players as well, providing each with individualized programs based on their surroundings and what type of equipment that may have available to them.

“The guys can just stay in good shape. If they want to work on their individual skills, great, but to think we’re going to move forward as a team, I’m not that worried about it at this point,’’ Ferentz said.

The Iowa coach estimated that 16-18 players on the Iowa roster remain in Iowa City, including several who grew up in the area.