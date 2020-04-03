Iowa's Ferentz sees bigger picture as spring football put on hold

Football can wait.
Iowa hadn’t even started spring practices before concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic ended them, along with just about everything else that is the norm in a college community like Iowa City.
Like their peers on nearly every college campus, Hawkeye football players are spread across the country adjusting to completing the spring semester online, being away from teammates and dealing with a change their routine.
“When we met with the team on March 13 before the start of spring break, things were already starting to change and we encouraged them not to burn too many braincells on what future plans might be,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Wednesday in a teleconference.
Two days later, Ferentz found himself formulating what an altered spring practice schedule beginning in mid-April might look like.
“Most of us have torn up about 10 blueprints by now,’’ Ferentz said. “From a football standpoint, all we can do at this point is speculate because we just don’t know.’’
Ferentz said the thought of a fall without a football season has crossed his mind as he has filled the hours in recent weeks, helping his wife, Mary, clean out a few closets, catching up on some yard work and watching “more television in the last two-and-a-half weeks than in the last 15 years combined.’’
“I think anything is possible right now. I think all of us need to realize that. Selfishly, and I mean everyone involved in our football program, we all want to go back to work tomorrow. We miss this. It’s what we do. We all miss this, but the bigger picture is what does it mean if we’re not back?’’ Ferentz said.
“That’s not good. What’s it mean if we’re not able to return to some semblance of normality with our daily lives three months from now?" he said. "That means we’ve got bigger problems than missing football or this or that. That’s the bottom line.’’
Iowa coaches reached out to players on the spring roster last week.
The first priority was to make certain that they were in a safe place, preferably at home with family members.
The second objective was to make certain they were all ready for the start of online classes this week and were reminded of the importance of finishing the semester strong from an academic standpoint.
Finally, players were encouraged to find ways to stay in shape and maintain good nutritional and sleep habits.
Ferentz indicated that Iowa is not among college football programs using video conferences to attempt to hold regular position group or team meetings to teach football this spring.
“We’re not meeting with our guys that way. I think the rule now says we can have two hours a week with them, but I think we can spend those two hours better served in other ways,’’ Ferentz said.
“I’d rather have guys just staying in touch with each other and working through their academic stuff," he said. "Hopefully, we’ll have time to get to football whenever it’s time, but what we would do now wouldn’t substitute for what we’re missing. We’ll worry about that later. That’s my attitude with all this.’’
Strength and conditioning coaches have been in contact with players as well, providing each with individualized programs based on their surroundings and what type of equipment that may have available to them.
“The guys can just stay in good shape. If they want to work on their individual skills, great, but to think we’re going to move forward as a team, I’m not that worried about it at this point,’’ Ferentz said.
The Iowa coach estimated that 16-18 players on the Iowa roster remain in Iowa City, including several who grew up in the area.
“For the most part, we have encouraged our guys to be at home during this time,’’ Ferentz said. “Our facility is closed and nobody is training in the building. They are all on their own personal training programs.’’
Ferentz did say Spencer Petras, a California native and the most experienced quarterback currently on the Hawkeye roster, is among the players remaining in Iowa City as is receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a New Jersey native.
He suspects Petras is spending a lot of time studying video on the I-pads all players have, in part, “because that’s what all quarterbacks do.’’
Iowa was among a handful of college football programs that had not started practices when everything was halted in mid-March.
A couple of programs had completed the 15 workouts they are allowed in the spring and the majority of teams were in the middle of those practices when things ended around March 13.
The Hawkeyes, who completed offseason conditioning work that day, were scheduled to take the field for the first time this spring on March 25 and Ferentz said the lost time is costly.
“We are a developmental outfit,’’ he said. “Spring practice is a time for growth and opportunity. This is a period that we, along with others across the country, are losing.’’
While certainly not a pressing priority, Ferentz said he has spoken with director of athletics Gary Barta about the need for some sort of equitable situation when teams are allowed to eventually get back together.
He also believes that time will be a necessity.
“Optimistically, if we had a chance to get working and had a two-month period, I don’t know if the NCAA would integrate what the NFL calls OTAs or some walkthrough or tempo work, that’d be great,’’ Ferentz said.
“It’s all for grabs right now but I do think bare bones minimum we’d want the strength and conditioning staff to have four weeks to work with the team before we really start to think about practicing aggressively.’’
IOWA ITEMS
Eat your vegetables: With the majority of Iowa football players now returning to their hometowns to complete the semester through online courses, the Hawkeyes are enjoying some home-cooked meals.
Iowa coaches are trying to make sure that nutritional objectives are being met.
“”I never thought I’d hear our players say they miss vegetables,’’ Ferentz said, echoing what he had heard from at least one Hawkeye who misses the variety of foods available to players on a daily basis at the Iowa football complex.
Zoom lens: Iowa coaches have held a few video conference calls over the past couple of weeks, providing Ferentz and others with a continuing education opportunity.
“I had never heart of Zoom until a couple weeks ago. That’s about all year about right now,’’ Ferentz said. “We are utilizing it as a staff. Coincidentally, Levi Paulsen just started to work with the parent company of Zoom. Good timing.’’
Praising success: Ferentz prefaced his comments to the media Wednesday by congratulating three Hawkeyes who earned Big Ten athlete of the year honors in their respective sports.
He said wrestler Spencer Lee, men’s basketball player Luka Garza and women’s basketball player Kathleen Doyle had “great seasons, along with great team success. They were dominant in their respective sports.’’
