Iowa's Ferentz commits to 'leaving jersey in a better place'

Ferentz insists that will be the case.

“This can’t become yesterday’s news,’’ Ferentz said. “It has be something we work on every day moving forward.’’

In the weeks since more than three dozen former Hawkeye players went public raising questions, Iowa football players and coaches have engaged a multiple discussions on issues raised and an advisory committee consisting of former Hawkeyes has been formed to advise Ferentz on ways to improve the culture of the program.

Team rules, including a previous ban on the use of Twitter, have been relaxed and the Football Leadership Group was expanded from 12 to 24 players to create more inclusion.

Iowa also removed the subject of the majority of complaints from players, strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, from that role and signed a separation agreement with the university.

The Iowa athletics department also named Broderick Binns as the executive director of diversity equity and inclusion.

Ferentz said Doyle was removed from this job because he believed it would have been difficult for him to perform his duties moving forward.

In retrospect, Ferentz said he likely put too much responsibility on one person in Doyle.