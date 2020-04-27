Iowa's Epenesa goes 54th in NFL Draft, plans to use it as motivation

Before ending a draft night conversation with A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott offered some thoughts to the Iowa defensive end his team selected with the 54th pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
“A lot of people passed on you. Just remember that,’’ McDermott said during the Friday phone call. “Remember that for the rest of your career.’’
Epenesa’s response?
“I’ll never forget it.’’
Projected to selected as early as the middle of the first round as recently as January, the Hawkeye all-American who dropped to the latter half of the second round following a pedestrian NFL Combine performance plans to use it all as motivation.
Epenesa watched it all unfold from the family room of his parent’s home in Glen Carbon, Ill., a time he described as a combination of “anxiety and anticipation’’ as he waited to become the first Iowa defensive lineman since 2011 to be selected in the first two rounds of the draft.
In a conference call following his selection, Epenesa conceded that he was a little disappointed in how it all played out.
“I was looking forward to possibly being a first-round draft pick, but I just needed one team to give me an opportunity,’’ Epenesa said. “That’s what the Bills have done and I’m looking to make the most of it. I’m starting from the bottom and I will try to work my way up.’’
He said in reality, the situation isn’t all that different from the one he encountered at Iowa.
Arriving as a five-star recruit, Epenesa didn’t earn a starting opportunity until last fall as a junior.
He rotated at an end position behind two other ends currently on NFL rosters, Anthony Nelson and Parker Hesse.
“I worked my way through the ranks at Iowa and it was good for me,’’ Epenesa said. “I feel like I am ready to take the next step and I’m confident that I’m making the move at the right time.’’
Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane believes that is the case as well.
With no first-round pick available, Epenesa was the Bills’ first choice in this year’s draft and Beane said the 6-foot-5, 280-pound end fit what his organization was looking for in an end, something beyond a time of 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash which ranked as the second worst among end prospects at the NFL Combine.
“Like anything, you get some follow-up texts from people around the league and I think people definitely had him much higher than he went,’’ Beane said in a news conference late Friday night.
“The 40 time, that happens to people. Certain people have parameters. If a guy, whatever position, they’re going to drop the value if they don’t meet certain measurables. I got play speed and production in watching the film. I rely more on that.’’
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, in an interview with the Bills’ team website, said Buffalo made a wise decision.
“I think the Bills have gotten a steal. This guy is a really good football player,’’ Ferentz said, saying he believed Epenesa would have shown improvement in all statistical areas if Iowa’s pro day had not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beane said he believes Epenesa will be a good fit with a veteran defense which last season ranked as the third best in the NFL.
“He’s just a good football player,’’ Beane said.
Like all of the selections in this year’s draft, Epenesa’s work will continue at home for now.
A family friend owns a private gym where he has been able to work out and Epenesa has been running in a park and on the streets in his hometown to stay in shape.
“I want to be ready when it’s time,’’ Epenesa said. “I’m going to go in there with something to prove. I believe I can contribute and mindset is going to be that I will make stops and do what I do to. My focus won’t change, I want to win games. I’m excited to get started and meet my new teammates.’’
That includes Bills defensive back Micah Hyde, a former Hawkeye who Epenesa looks forward to meeting.
“We played for the same coach in (current Iowa defensive coordinator Phil) Parker so it will be good to have some other Iowa guys around,’’ Epenesa said.
Stone, Stanley NFL-bound
Geno Stone and Nate Stanley saw their NFL draft hopes turn into reality Saturday.
The two Iowa football players were selected in the seventh and final round of the 2020 draft, Stone taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the fifth pick of the round and 219th overall while the Minnesota Vikings made Stanley the 30th pick of the final round and the draft’s 244th selection.
Both expressed appreciation for the opportunity.
“The only thing I needed was a chance and Baltimore, you are going to get everything from me and more,’’ Stone wrote on his Twitter account shortly after the Ravens selected the all-Big Ten safety.
Stanley told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak had called him a few days ago, suggesting that Minnesota might select him with one of its franchise-record 15 picks.
“I had an idea. I’m just thankful,’’ Stanley said.
Stanley was joined by family members and his high school coach when the Vikings called.
“I’m super excited. My heart was going about a million miles an hour at the time, but it was the best phone call of my life,’’ Stanley said during a video interview with the Vikings’ team website.
Stone and Stanley are the fourth and fifth Hawkeyes taken in the 2020 draft, giving Iowa its largest collection of drafted players since six players were chosen by NFL teams in 2012.
Stone finished his Hawkeyes career with 21 career starts, earning second-team all-Big Ten honors last season as a junior.
He finished third on the team with 70 tackles, including three for a loss and one sack. He also broke up four passes, forced three fumbles and recovered one and intercepted one pass after picking off four as a sophomore.
Stanley brought a strong arm and stronger leadership to the Hawkeye program, among the reasons the Vikings liked the 6-foot-5 quarterback who started every game Iowa has played over the past three seasons.
“I don’t think he gets enough credit for being as good of an athlete as he is,’’ Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman said in a video conference Saturday night.
The Menomonie, Wis., native went 29-17 as a starter under center and completed his collegiate career second only to Chuck Long in Iowa history with 8,302 career passing yards and 68 career touchdown passes.
Among Iowa’s last five starting quarterbacks, Stanley is the fourth to be selected in the NFL draft. He completed 673 of the 1,155 passes he attempted for the Hawkeyes, both ranking second in the program’s history.
Selected by a team a little over one hour away from his hometown, Stanley is the first quarterback drafted by Minnesota since it took Teddy Bridgewater in 2014.
He is expected to be given a chance to compete for the third-team spot on the Vikings’ roster behind starter Kirk Cousins and Sean Mannion.
