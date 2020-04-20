Iowa's Doyle sees opportunities in the WNBA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In studying the WNBA team that is giving her an opportunity, Kathleen Doyle sees many ways to make a difference.

Selected by the Fever with the 14th choice in the league’s draft on Friday, the Iowa guard sees a chance to contribute more than assists and baskets as first-year coach Marianne Stanley works to grow her team.

“She talked about wanting to build a championship culture and I’m a huge ‘culture’ person,’’ Doyle said in a weekend video conference.

“I have a team-first mentality and I’m willing to do anything to help the team win. I think she saw those values on display at Iowa and I think they wanted to take a chance on me. I’m hoping to make it count.’’

Doyle watched the league’s annual draft with her family on Friday night and said it was an “exciting” moment when her name come up on the screen as she was selected.

“I had a good interview with the Fever heading into the draft and it was exciting to hear my called for sure,’’ Doyle said.

And now the work starts all over again.