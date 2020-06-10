Iowa's Dillon Doyle transferring amid accusations against father

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Caught in the middle of a difficult situation, Dillon Doyle is leaving the only college football program he ever wanted to play for and will transfer from Iowa.

The sophomore who started three games at middle linebacker last season for the Hawkeyes announced on Tuesday night he had placed his name in the transfer portal.

Doyle is the son of Iowa strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who was placed on paid administrative leave Saturday after being accused by former Hawkeye players of making racially-insensitive remarks and other inappropriate actions.

A member of coach Kirk Ferentz’s staff for the past 21 seasons, Doyle has denied any wrongdoing.

Director of athletics Gary Barta announced Saturday that the university has launched an independent external review of the accusations and charges of racial disparities within the football program.

Dillon Doyle touched only briefly on the situation in announcing his decision to transfer.

“I’d like to thank my teammates and other members of the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days,’’ Doyle wrote in a statement announcing his decision.