Iowa's Clark named freshman player of the week

“She’s an amazing player who brings a lot to our team,’’ Warnock said. “We needed a point guard and a leader to step up after Doyle. She’s done that.’’

Clark said she is simply is trying to do what she can to help Iowa succeed.

“My stats are secondary as long as we win games. That’s all that matters to me,’’ Clark said.

She suspects that’s the case with other top freshmen as well.

“Coming up, I’ve always thought that my class of basketball players was really, really talented, especially at the guard position,’’ Clark said.

“There’s a lot of girls out there that I’ve been able to play with and against who are really good. The way I see it, that’s great for women’s basketball, good for the game and for the attention it can create.’’

Clark shows extreme intensity as she competes – she pounded the floor in front of her chair when she came out of the Rutgers game after picking up a second first-half foul last week – but Bluder said the West Des Moines Valley product actually has a great sense of humor.