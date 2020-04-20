Iowa's 2020 RAGBRAI event canceled

Iowa's Ride, a competitor to RAGBRAI that is scheduled to have its inaugural ride in 2020, has not yet postponed its race.

"Our priority is to keep everyone safe," the organization said in a statement. "A bike ride is never that important. We also know that the start of Iowa’s Ride is still close to 3 months away, so it is still early to decide at this point. We will remain hopeful that the health risks will subside towards the end of summer. Again, our top priority is the safety of everyone involved in our inaugural event."

The Iowa's Ride race is still scheduled to take place from July 12-18, beginning in Dubuque and ending in Rock Rapids, with overnight stops in Monticello, Vinton, Eldora, Clarion, Emmetsburg and Sheldon.

The Mohawk Mountain Bike Club had two riders who planned to take part in RAGBRAI this year. Bailey still sees his athletes training and riding around town, but with many summer events canceled, the focus has turned to the fall CycloCross season.

The riders cannot train with their teammates due to social distancing restrictions, but the team hopes that it will be able to come together sometime in the summer.