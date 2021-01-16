Iowa wrestling starts season with 'chippy' rout over Nebraska

IOWA CITY – Top-ranked Iowa looked the part.
The Hawkeyes opened their delayed 2020-21 wrestling season with a dominant performance that coach Tom Brands with one question following a 31-6 rout of sixth-ranked Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“What’s next? What’s next? We’ve got to keep working, keeping getting better. That’s what’s next,’’ Brands said following an energy-filled dual.
“Things got a little chippy from the start, but that’s fine. That’s competition.’’
Brands saw some good and some work to do as the Hawkeyes won eight matches against the Cornhuskers, scoring bonus points in half of their victories.
“We were really sharp in some weights, have some work to do in others,’’ Brands said. “We can get better as a team. That was a good performance, but we’ll see these guys again later on.’’
The Iowa coach liked what he saw from Nelson Brands at 184 pounds, the aggressor from the start in his match against seventh-ranked Taylor Venz.
The eighth-ranked Hawkeye sophomore scored a pair of first period takedowns and used a third to open a 6-3 lead before unleashing his fury on the Cornhuskers’ senior in the final two minutes.
Building off of a reversal to open the period, Brands rolled to a 13-5 major decision over Venz.
“I’m enjoying wrestling, just enjoying wrestling,’’ Brands said.
In general, the Hawkeyes found a lot to enjoy.
Newcomer Jaydin Eierman trailed 2-1 after one period in his match against the Cornhuskers’ seventh-ranked Chad Red Jr., but the nation’s top-ranked 141-pound wrestler turned things quickly on a his way to an 8-4 victory.
After tying the match with an escape to open the second period, Eierman took Red down and collected a pair of back points, moving ahead 6-2 by the midpoint of the second period on his way to his first win as a Hawkeye.
“I just stayed with my moves, kept working,’’ Eierman said. “I felt in control, felt good. … I just feel blessed to be able to go out and compete.’’
The only other Hawkeye to make his debut Friday was not as fortunate.
Freshman Patrick Kennedy, a four-time Minnesota state high school champ, stepped into Michael Kemerer’s lineup spot at 174 and dropped a 7-4 decision to fourth-ranked Mikey Labriola.
The Cornhuskers’ junior recorded a takedown in each period and surrendered just four escapes to spoil Kennedy’s collegiate debut.
"Michael Kemerer was chomping at the bit to be out there, but we have to be smart about it,'' Brands said.
Nebraska’s only other win came at 197, where the Cornhuskers’ second-ranked Eric Shultz held off the Hawkeyes’ fourth-ranked Jacob Warner, 3-2.
Otherwise, Iowa rode the strength of a fast start to its win over Nebraska (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) with Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto collecting bonus points in the first two matches.
Lee ending things at 125 pounds by pinning 11th-ranked Liam Cronin in 1 minute, 21 seconds and DeSanto collected three first-period takedowns on his way to a 21-6 technical fall over Alex Thomsen at 133 in 4:53.
After Max Murin used a third-period escape and takedown to win a 6-2 decision over 20th-ranked Brock Hardy at 149, the Hawkeyes picked up additional bonus points from Kaleb Young to open a 21-0 lead midway through the dual.
Young led 4-2 after one period before using a reversal and four-point nearfall in the opening minutes of the second on his way to a 17-5 major decision.
“Very different ways to score bonus points from Spencer Lee to Nelson Brands,’’ Tom Brands said. "But they all count.''
Second-ranked Alex Marinelli methodically added to his lead on his way to a 9-3 decision over 18th-ranked Peyton Robb at 165 and the Hawkeyes picked up a 4-0 decision at 285 from Tony Cassioppi.