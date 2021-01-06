Iowa wrestling coach says crowning NCAA champions a must in 2021

IOWA CITY – Tom Brands has his eyes on the finish line.

The coach of Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team welcomes the return of nine all-Americans from a team that beat everything other than a global pandemic last season, a situation that dashed the Hawkeyes’ hopes of a first NCAA team championship since 2010 dashed when the tournament was canceled.

But in a season already delayed because of the coronavirus, Brands emphatically said at Iowa’s preseason media day Tuesday that the sport and its athletes need to crown NCAA champions and compete in the Olympics this year.

“Really, we have to get to the end. We have to get to the national tournament,," Brands said. "Are you listening NCAA? Are you listening? These are young people that aspire to things. They are in an age demographic that is not as risky.

“We have to get to the end of this year. Then we have to get to Tokyo. I’m passionate about that. It cannot go down the way it went down a year ago. So here we are in January, we’re starting. We have a schedule and away we go.’’

The Hawkeyes, unanimously selected as the top team in the country in the coaches preseason poll, will face nine Big Ten opponents on seven dates in a conference-only schedule dictated by the league.