Iowa wrestler receives top honor

Spencer Lee got caught in the best way imaginable Wednesday night.
The Iowa wrestler was named as a co-recipient of the 90th AAU James E. Sullivan Award, sharing recognition as the top amateur athlete in the nation with Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu.
“I’m kind of shocked. Just being mentioned with these athletes is an incredible honor. I just thought I was here for the ride,’’ Lee said after it was announced that he and the record-setting Ionescu had been chosen from a group of 10 finalists.
“I haven’t even won the Olympics yet. To win this, I did not expect it. I’m honored. I’m humbled.’’
It marked just the third time in the award’s history that co-winners were selected for the honor presented to an athlete who has demonstrated leadership, character and sportsmanship in addition to having athletic success.
Lee earned the recognition following a dominant year on the mat.
He won his second 125-pound NCAA championship for the Hawkeyes in 2019 and qualified for the United States Olympic Trials by dominating the field at the USA Wrestling Senior Nationals in December.
Lee went on to compile an 18-0 record for Iowa, outscoring opponents 234-18 and scoring bonus points in 16 of his wins to earn the top seed in his weight class before the 2020 NCAA Championships were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic just weeks before the Olympic Trials were also called off.
The junior from Murrysville, Pennsylvania., was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year and won the Hodge Trophy, presented to the most dominant collegiate wrestler.
Lee accepted the honor from his Iowa City apartment during an awards presentation that is normally held at the New York City Athletic Club but was shifted to a Los Angeles-based live stream because of the ongoing health crisis.
He is the fifth wrestler to win the award in its 90-year history, joining John Smith in 1990, Bruce Baumgartner in 1995, Rulon Gardner in 2000 and Kyle Snyder in 2017.
“All of those guys were Olympic gold medalists. I’d be honored to be mentioned along with them,’’ Lee said in an online interview that was part of his introduction at the ceremony.
Ionescu, the national college women’s basketball player of the year, was honored after becoming the first collegiate basketball player to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a career.
They share an award first won by golfer Bobby Jones in 1930 and whose recipients include the likes of Olympians Wilma Rudolph, Carl Lewis, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Michael Phelps and Shawn Johnson. Two-time NCAA volleyball player of the year Kathryn Plummer of Stanford won the award last year.
This year’s finalists also included USA rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas, Florida track standout Grant Holloway, Marquette basketball player Markus Howard, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrenece, Wisconsin volleyball player Dana Rettke, UCLA gymnast Kyla Ross, Maryland lacrosse goalie Megan Taylor and California swimmer Abby Weitzeil.
All 10 finalists will be invited to the 2021 Sullivan Award ceremony in New York City and in addition to receiving their awards on campus at a later date, Lee and Ionescu were invited to celebrate their recognition with the AAU at Walt Disney World at a later date.
