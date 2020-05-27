Iowa taking phased-in approach for returning student-athletes

The NCAA is allowing the student-athletes including incoming freshmen to take part in voluntary summer weight training and conditioning sessions supervised by a strength coach for up to eight hours each week.

At Iowa, football and basketball players who are participating in the workouts will take part in a formal clearance process before returning to the voluntary workouts.

That process will follow NCAA, Big Ten and campus policies and will be supervised by medical staff from University of Iowa Health Care.

The athletics department plan, as well as one being implemented at the university’s Carver College of Medicine beginning today, is part of what the university labels a pilot program to test healthy and safety protocols for a phased return to campus.

Research from the pilot program will provide the university an opportunity to test recommended health and safety measures in specific settings to learn how to best implement the practices on a larger scale as it works to re-open the entire campus.

Hawkeye defensive end Chauncey Golston said during a video conference last week that while he is anxious to get back to work with his teammates, he also wants to be smart about it.