Iowa takes big strides in lopsided win over Michigan State

IOWA CITY – Five things to think about following the Iowa football team's 49-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday:
1. The good
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras showed good growth at the controls of a reasonably productive offense Saturday.
On average, the Hawkeyes gained a season-best 5.8 yards on the 70 plays they ran against the Spartans, piling up 405 yards of offense while playing turnover-free football.
The line did its job, allowing just one sack as balance returned to the Iowa attack.
The Hawkeyes ran the ball 41 times, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and gained an average of 11.2 yards on 16 pass completions in 29 attempts.
Scoring drives of 75 and 74 yards to open the game helped.
They included carries for 28 yards by Tyler Goodson, a 27-yard pick up on a reverse by receiver Charlie Jones and pass completions to three receivers, two tight ends and a running back that all seemed to create a difference-making confidence in Iowa's starting quarterback.
2. The better than good
Iowa's defense began the season with a lot of moving pieces, working to replace seven starters.
With projected starters Austin Schulte and Jack Campbell still sidelined by injury and illness, respectively, those pieces have continued to move, but the Hawkeyes are seemingly finding an identity on defense.
Iowa now leads the Big Ten in defending the run at 102 yards per game and the Hawkeye defense ranks third in the conference in every other major statistical category, allowing 17.3 points, 315 total yards and 213 passing yards per game.
Success for Iowa seems be starting up front, where Daviyon Nixon's consistent play since the start of the season was complemented Saturday by the work of Chauncey Golston, Zach VanValkenburg, Joe Evans and Jack Heflin.
Golston's six tackles included two tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks, VanValkenburg had 1.5 tackles for a loss and half of a sack, Evans recorded three quarterback hurries and joined Heflin in having a tackle for a loss among his four stops.
That work was complemented by a secondary which doubled Iowa's interception total for the season with three on Saturday including Riley Moss' pick six, the first in the Big Ten in 2020.
3. The spoils
Iowa players presented coach Kirk Ferentz with a game ball following Saturday's victory.
The win was Ferentz's 163rd as Iowa's coach, moving him past Joe Paterno for sole ownership of fourth all-time in wins in Big Ten history.
"It probably means I've been here awhile, right?'' Ferentz said. "You know, that stuff is great, and I promise you it wasn't prominent on my mind. We needed to play well today. That's what we needed to do.''
Only Ohio State's Woody Hayes (202), Chicago's Amos Alonzo Stagg (199) and Michigan's Bo Schembechler (194) have won more games coaching at a Big Ten institution than Ferentz.
Including Paterno, whose 162-win total reflects Penn's State's victories after it joined the conference, Ferentz is one of five league coaches to top 150 wins.
4. The firsts
Saturday's lopsided outcome provided an opportunity for nine Hawkeyes to see the first action of their collegiate careers.
That group included redshirt freshman quarterback Alex Padilla, who took his first college snap and ran with it for a six-yard gain. Padilla completed 1-of-2 passes for 12 yards and rushed twice for seven yards.
True freshman running back Gavin Williams from West Des Moines Dowling gained 28 yards on eight carries in his first collegiate action and Alec Kritta, a redshirt freshman receiver, caught one ball for a 12-yard gain.
Other Hawkeyes seeing their first playing time included true freshmen offensive linemen Tyler Elsbury and Mason Richman, true freshman tight end Luke Lachey, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jackson Ritter, redshirt freshman defensive lineman Logan Lee and redshirt freshman defensive back Sebastian Castro.
5. The trophy dash
Iowa faces a short week of preparation in advance of its first trophy game of the season.
Floyd of Rosedale will be on the line when the Hawkeyes play at Minnesota on Friday at 6 p.m., a quick turnaround Iowa faces twice in the next three weeks with a Nov. 27 home game against Nebraska on the horizon.
"We really want the guys to feel good about what they did, what they accomplished, but we've got to get really transition fast and start thinking about our next game because we're going to be playing Friday,'' Ferentz said.
"There won't be seven days to get ready, down to six and we certainly still have a lot of work to do.''
