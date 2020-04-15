Iowa State's Pollard adamant about seniors' eligibility

That’s why Pollard will do everything in his power to allow all 27 senior student athletes to come back if they choose to. Meanwhile other schools, like Wisconsin, aren’t allowing their spring seniors to return.

Seniors that choose to return will not count toward that teams’ scholarship limit.

“If the limit in track is 12 and we have six kids on scholarship that were seniors, then those seniors wouldn’t count toward the 12 next season if they chose to come back,” Pollard said. “That’s where the cost comes in. We have to work with those seniors to figure out which ones want to try and come back. It’s different for all of them.

“Some of them have graduated, so are they going to get a masters now? Others had already accepted jobs and now they want to know if they should not accept the job. It’ll be 27 individual discussions and I hope all 27 choose to do it.”

Iowa State’s student athletes have already begun making their decisions.