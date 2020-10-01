Iowa State to measure its growth against Oklahoma

AMES — It’s easy to measure growth in physical things.

Take humans, for example. As children, we step up to the door jam, stretch out our necks, maybe get on our tippy toes and our parents put a neat, horizontal line on the jam.

After several months, we’re able to see how much we’ve grown by looking at each line.

It’s harder to measure non-physical or non-material things — like football programs. Sure, you can look at wins and losses but that doesn’t always tell the whole story.

Matt Campbell went 3-9 in his first year as Iowa State’s coach, which was the same record Iowa State had the year before Campbell’s arrival. Even though the record was the same, it was obvious Iowa State was improving because they started to show a belief in the fact they could win and could compete.

So something else is sometimes needed to measure growth in a football program.

For Iowa State, Oklahoma is its door jam and on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Cyclones will see how they measure up this season.