Iowa State plays Iowa in 'moment game'

“You have to have great basketball character,” Prohm said. “That’s the No. 1 thing I talked to our team about. We need connection, investment and trust. We have great kids. We just got our grades from last semester and they were really good — we have great kids. Now we need basketball character as well.

“I told them, ‘If there are two things you can always take with you, it’s humility and wisdom.’ They need basketball character to understand that it’s Dec. 10, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, we have new guys, we have young guys and there haven't been the scrimmages and exhibitions.

“If you look at the teams with a lot of returning guys, they’re playing well right now. And teams that have a lot of new guys — whether it’s Duke or whoever else — they’re going through a learning curve. That’s understood but your basketball character has to be really good so you understand that you need to learn, grow and get better.”

Iowa will provide plenty of learning opportunities for the Cyclones.

“They have a lot of different factors on that team,” Jalen Coleman-Lands said. “They have shooters and obviously Garza inside. We’ll need a well-rounded effort on the defensive end. We’ll need to be disciplined to say the least.”