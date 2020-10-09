Iowa State offense starting to hit its stride

AMES — In Iowa State’s two conference games, the rushing attack has gotten stronger as the game has gone on.

Against TCU, Breece Hall and Kene Nwangwu combined for 129 rushing yards in the second half and against Oklahoma, Hall rushed for 100 yards in the second half.

“I think the last two games you’ve got to give a little bit of credit to the coaching staff making the right adjustments to put the guys in the right situations to be successful,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “Then I think you’ve got to give a lot of credit to our kids. I think they’ve done a great job preparing to play four quarters. I think their mentality and their ability to play four quarters has certainly given (us) an opportunity to find success within the scheme.

“I think that’s more of a collective whole and we’ll see if that continues as the season progresses.”

Iowa State defense

The Cyclones’ front seven continues to play impressive football. Oklahoma averaged just 3.5 yards per rush, TCU was at 2.3 yards per rush and Louisiana averaged 3.4.