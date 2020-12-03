Iowa State offense ready to roll against West Virginia

AMES — Iowa State has the most productive running back in the nation in Breece Hall and it has the most productive tight end room in the nation in Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner.

Iowa State’s trio of tight ends has 789 receiving yards on 60 receptions — both lead the nation. Florida’s tight ends have 755 receiving yards and Boston College’s tight ends have 55 receptions.

“Offensively, (Brock) Purdy has played really well over the last month and a half,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “Those tight ends are really unique. Other teams in our league have really good tight ends but they don’t have the same number of tight ends that Iowa State has. They’re a unique fit when you play against them compared to when you play against other teams in our league.

“And then Breece Hall, I would argue, is playing better than any offensive player in our league right now.”

Iowa State defense

Iowa State’s defense has allowed just 20 defensive touchdowns this season — the second best mark in the Big 12.

Iowa State also gives up the second fewest yards per game. The Cyclones have only allowed on team, TCU, to score more than 31 points. And that was Iowa State’s second game of the season.