Iowa State offense hitting its stride

AMES — Iowa State running back Breece Hall is statistically the best running back in the Big 12.

He leads the league in yards per game (132.8), yards after contact (297), forced missed tackles (22) and rushing touchdowns (8).

“With the shortened season and shortened camps, I think the ability to run the football and play defense certainly gives you the ability to get off to a good start,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “Those two things have certainly helped us.”

Add in the fact that Brock Purdy and the Iowa State receivers are beginning to find their stride and Iowa State’s offense is in a good position moving forward.

Iowa State defense

The only thingCampbell loves more than the “margins” are his wife and kids. And luckily for him, Iowa State’s defense has performed well in the margins so far.

Teams are converting third downs just 34 percent of the time and the Cyclones are performing well in the red zone. Opposing teams have gotten within the 20 yard line 11 times against the Cyclones and have come away with touchdowns just six times.