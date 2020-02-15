Iowa State men go inside to beat Texas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We knew it was something we had to do with Tyrese out,” Jacobson said. “It was huge to establish the post and get some easy buckets inside. I thought we did a really good job establishing our presence down low.”

The Longhorns had no answer for the Cyclones inside — Iowa State outscored Texas 30-18 in the paint — the Longhorns had no answer the Cyclones’ defense, either.

Prohm said he made the decision to switch all screens because he was sick of the miscommunications and the straight line drives.

The change paid off as Iowa State held Texas to just 29 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Long horns didn’t have a single player shoot 50 percent from the field.

Iowa State made sure Texas didn’t get any second-chance points either, out rebounding the Longhorns 40-27.

“We were consistently good tonight, defensively and we made tough plays,” Prohm said. “We did a great job of staying in front of guys and not bailing them out with fouls and not giving them straight-line drives.”