Iowa State looks to heal during bye week

“We want to be the best version of us and there were some things today — the blocked field goal, we had a touchdown called back again today because of an illegal formation, there were some things at the end of the game, defensively — those things aren’t what elite teams do,” Campbell said. “It’s early in the season and we have to coach it and get it corrected. Some of those things or some of those people — whether it’s repetitives or not — we have to do a great job of getting it fixed.”

It’s maybe more important than ever that it does get fixed. Iowa State has beaten two perennially good teams in TCU and Oklahoma this year and the Cyclones are currently tied for first place in the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State’s next game after the bye week is against No. 7 Oklahoma State, who is also tied atop the Big 12. Oklahoma State has beaten West Virginia and Kansas, two teams that will likely finish toward the bottom of the Big 12 so the Cowboys still have to prove themselves a bit. The Iowa State game will be their chance.

“We want to become the best version of ourselves and it’s going to be detail and precision that allow that to happen,” Campbell said. “We still have some work to do and it’s early in the season, but it must get done.”