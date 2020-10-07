Iowa State looks to follow up big win with another big victory

“For us, whether it’s a win or a loss, we know that the reality is you’re judged at the end of the season, not from game to game,” Campbell said. “I think sometimes that can be hard for everybody else but I think in our walls, our kids understand that.

“We’ve never been results-driven. I think we’ve always been process-driven and we’re fortunate to have the right leadership to really guide that. Some years have been better than others, but it will be a real challenge and I think this group’s gotten tested in a negative way and obviously have gotten tested in positive ways. But it’s going to be a collective challenge, especially in a unique year like we’re in right now where it’s not just even the emotional highs and lows of what goes on in the result of a game, but also everything else around us.