Iowa State learning how to sustain, build success

“You lose some veteraness at some key spots but I think the biggest thing we’ve learned from this year are the moments,” Campbell said. “You’ve seen us have great success in some of the moments and you’ve seen us get off to a slow start in some of the moments. There’s so much expectation now on Iowa State football and that’s a great thing, that’s an exciting thing, it’s where you want to be, but you’ve got to go through it to learn.”

Iowa State was picked to finish third in the Big 12, which technically happened but a 7-5 season and a 5-4 Big 12 record was a relative disappointment.

“Even though we wanted to go to the Big 12 Championship and do all of these great things — and we didn’t — we still stood our ground in what we believed in with our culture,” sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy said. “That’s going to translate into next year. A lot of us are looking at this bowl game as game one of 2020 and sending our seniors out the right way.”

The players have to learn as they go and, to an extent, so do the coaches.

Heacock still remembers coaching his first Rose Bowl at Michigan under Schembechler. He said it was a great learning experience for him, professionally.