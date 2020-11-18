Iowa State juggles games, finals in season of COVID-19

“How do you not get lost in some of the unique challenges that are out there?” Campbell said. “Well, I think you have to be proactive rather than reactive and one thing that I am really proud of (with) our team — and I think we had a really good plan — is using the time over the last two weeks to really get ahead academically and really put ourselves in a position to navigate what the next two and a half to three weeks can look like. We were able to spread those stressors out in terms of not getting overwhelmed.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, a communications major, had a lot of papers due as his finals. He said he’s already got those out of the way so he can solely focus on football and the last few weeks of the season.

Anthony Johnson growing in consistency

No player in college football has done as good of a job on Oklahoma State star receiver Tylan Wallace as Iowa State cornerback Anthony Johnson has.

Johnson held Wallace to just five receptions for 76 yards, both season lows.

But that’s not what’s impressed Campbell. Campbell’s been impressed by Johnson’s consistency as the season has gone on.