AMES – It’s hard to say Iowa State may have found its running back.
At different times this season both Kene Nwangwu and Johnnie Lang seemed to have been “the guy.”
But on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia, Iowa State may have found its running back in a 38-14 road win against West Virginia.
After two series, one of Lang and one of Nwangwu, Campbell inserted true freshman Breece Hall as the running back. Hall had played in four games before this one and rushed 18 times for 84 yards.
On Saturday, Hall, a four-star recruit, rushed 26 times for 132 yards and three touchdowns, running all over the Mountaineer defense using his combination of speed and power at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds.
Hall’s third quarter touchdown run was a good encapsulation of his ability as a runner. He took it into the end zone from 12 yards out, he had a nice cut back at the line of scrimmage and powered his way through a defender at the goal line to get into the end zone.
He’s the first Iowa State running back this season to break the 100-yard barrier this season.
For his effort, Hall was honored by the Big 12 as its Co-Newcomer of the Week after his performance vs. West Virginia.
“He was pretty special,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said after the game on the Cyclone Radio Network. “We’ll see if he can keep being that guy. When you practice really hard and get into a grove, great things can happen. I thought he was terrific today and really the difference in the football game.”
He’s also the first Iowa State freshman running back to rush for over 100 yards since David Montgomery rushed 21 times for 141 yards and no touchdowns against West Virginia in 2016.
To add to his impressive day, Hall became the fourth Iowa State player to rush for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the same game since 2000. The others are former running back Ennis Haywood, former quarterback/linebacker Joel Lanning and Montgomery.
Iowa State has always like Hall’s ability as a runner and have wanted to get him on the field more, but they wanted him to get better at pass protection.
Hall did exceptionally well on Saturday picking up blitzes against West Virginia. He cut down linebackers and even passed off linebackers to other offensive linemen.
On the other side of the ball, as good as Iowa State was rushing the ball, they were just as good stopping it.
The defense allowed just 41 yards rushing and 190 yards of total offense.
Iowa State’s defense was already down defensive end JaQuan Bailey and safety Greg Eisworth, who injured his shoulder last week. In the first half, linebacker O’Rien Vance went down with an injury. The Cyclones defense was down a key piece at each level of the defense.
Even still, the defense only allowed one touchdown to the Mountaineers – West Virginia got its other touchdown on a pick six after Nwangwu dropped a pass on Iowa State’s second drive.
Iowa State forced three turnovers – Mike Rose forced a fumble in the first half, Braxton Lewis got an interception in the fourth quarter to seal the game and D.J. Miller forced a fumble in garbage time to allow Iowa State to take knees.
Rose led the defense with nine tackles and a sack – Iowa State forced three sacks even with Vance missing most of the game.
“Our kids stayed the course,” Campbell said. “We had to weather the first-half storm and we did. We weren’t perfect, but our kids kept fighting. We made some good adjustments at half time and our kids came out fighting and put a great finish on this game.”
