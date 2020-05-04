Iowa State football's future at tight end is secure

The third piece to the tight end puzzle is senior Dylan Soehner, who, at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, looks more like he came from Greek Mythology rather than Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Soehner is the blocking specialist of the group and lines up as a full back almost as often as he lines up as a tight end.

Soehner, who was an honorable mention All-Big 12 tight end broke his leg against Kansas State and missed Iowa State’s bowl game.

Campbell said in February that he was essentially at 100 percent and would be ready for spring football. Spring football obviously never came, but it’s good news for Iowa State’s rushing attack that Soehner was on track to be full go.

Even though his specialty is blocking, he still had seven receptions for 107 yards and one touchdown.

Those three are the known commodities in Iowa State’s tight end room, but Campbell has high hopes for some of the younger players as well.

Before last season started, Golesh said that then-true freshman Skylar Loving-Black made a big impression on the staff. The staff also moved quarterback commit Easton Dean from quarterback to tight end.