Iowa State football returns key players on defense

Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance are both All-Big 12 caliber linebackers that will need to help bring along a new face at the other outside linebacker position.

Vance led the Cyclones in sacks with 6.5 and quarterback hurries with eight. Before he got injured in the West Virginia game, Vance, a Cedar Rapids Washington alum, led the Big 12 in sacks per game.

He proved to be a real pass-rush threat from his middle linebacker position.

Vance was able to play middle linebacker last season because Mike Rose, who was a Freshman All American as a true freshman, was willing to move from middle linebacker to outside linebacker to make room for Vance.

The switch didn’t appear to slow down Rose who led Iowa State in tackles for a loss with 9.5 and he was third on the team in tackles with 77.

Expect those two positions and those players to be the same in 2020.

“I never second guessed the move,” Rose said last season. “Wherever the coaches wanted me to be, I was going to do it. It’s been good and I think it’s helped our defense with getting O’Rien Vance in there.”

It’s the spot vacated by Second-Team All-Big 12 linebacker Marcel Spears that’s up for grabs.