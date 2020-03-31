Iowa State football returns key players on defense

Iowa State was set to start its spring season for football on March 24, but with the current pandemic sweeping the world, that got put on hold.
But that doesn't mean talking about football got put on hold.
The Cyclones return most of their key players on the defensive side of the ball sans defensive linemen in Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson, who both played nose guard. The other key piece to graduate was linebacker Marcel Spears.
Lima and Johnson have been rocks — almost literally — for Iowa head coach Matt Campbell and his staff on the interior of the line since they arrived in Ames. Lima was a two-time All-Big 12 selection as a junior and senior and was an honorable mention as a sophomore.
Lima never put up eye-popping stats but he was an anchor in the middle and the glue that allowed defensive coordinator Jon Heacock to run his three-man front by constantly absorbing double teams.
Johnson started playing as a true freshman in 2016 and he consistently improved every season. In his senior season, he had 20 tackles and three tackles for a loss.
The Cyclones have players waiting in the wings to compete for that spot in redshirt sophomore Isaiah Lee and redshirt senior Josh Bailey.
The defensive end positions for Iowa State are as solid as can be. JaQuan Bailey returned for his redshirt senior season after he broke his leg in Iowa State’s fourth game last season. He redshirted and Campbell said in February that Bailey is close to 100 percent.
Bailey has already tied the school record for career sacks and has been one of Iowa State’s best playmakers on the defensive line since he was a true freshman.
Bailey’s replacement when he got injured was Zach Petersen, who was more than impressive. Campbell said there were times last season when Petersen was Iowa State’s best defensive lineman. He ended his redshirt freshman year with 41 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss.
Will McDonald emerged as Iowa State’s go-to pass rush threat while Bailey was out, as well. McDonald, a redshirt freshman last season, started the year as an outside linebacker, but after Bailey’s injury, the staff moved him back to the defensive line where he played during his redshirt year.
In Iowa State’s last three regular season games, McDonald recorded five tackles — all of them were sacks. He also had two hurries and three-forced holding calls in those final three games.
Iowa State’s other defensive end spot is manned by Enyi Uwazurike. Uwazurike was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection last season as a redshirt junior after recording 32 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss.
His backup, with the graduation of Matt Leo, will likely be Corey Suttle, who redshirted last season.
Linebackers
Iowa State has a pair of juniors that will be anchors to the second level of the defense.
Mike Rose and O’Rien Vance are both All-Big 12 caliber linebackers that will need to help bring along a new face at the other outside linebacker position.
Vance led the Cyclones in sacks with 6.5 and quarterback hurries with eight. Before he got injured in the West Virginia game, Vance, a Cedar Rapids Washington alum, led the Big 12 in sacks per game.
He proved to be a real pass-rush threat from his middle linebacker position.
Vance was able to play middle linebacker last season because Mike Rose, who was a Freshman All American as a true freshman, was willing to move from middle linebacker to outside linebacker to make room for Vance.
The switch didn’t appear to slow down Rose who led Iowa State in tackles for a loss with 9.5 and he was third on the team in tackles with 77.
Expect those two positions and those players to be the same in 2020.
“I never second guessed the move,” Rose said last season. “Wherever the coaches wanted me to be, I was going to do it. It’s been good and I think it’s helped our defense with getting O’Rien Vance in there.”
It’s the spot vacated by Second-Team All-Big 12 linebacker Marcel Spears that’s up for grabs.
Spears emerged as a sophomore and all he did was make big plays at his outside linebacker spot for the next three years.
He had a couple of interceptions that he returned for touchdowns in his career, he led Iowa State in tackles last season, he had seven pass break ups, which was the third most on Iowa State and the most among linebackers and he had eight tackles for a loss. He was the Defensive Player of the Game in the Liberty Bowl his sophomore season.
Replacing him will be no small task.
Jake Hummel was Spears’ backup last season and filled in admirably when Spears needed a break.
Hummel’s a senior from Des Moines and has been a solid back-up linebacker and special teams player for the Cyclones.
He played in all 13 games each of the last two seasons. Last season as a junior, he recorded 36 tackles. 4.5 tackles for a loss, two pass breakups and an interception.
His senior season will be his chance to claim the other outside linebacker spot and give Iowa State the opportunity to have another season of rock-solid linebacker play from all three spots.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock loves substituting players on all three levels of the defense to keep players fresh, which is why a guy like Hummel got so much playing time with an All-Big 12 linebacker in front of him.
There’s no reason Heacock won’t continue to substitute often.
The backup linebacker spots are mostly up for grabs and are a great opportunity for a young player to get playing time, like Hummel did for the past two years.
Sophomore Gerry Vaugn appears to be following in that Hummel-type path. He primarily played on special teams last season as a freshman but the coaches have liked what they have seen from Vaugn and will give him every chance to earn time on the field.
Jatairis Grant is an interesting case. He’s a senior that has moved from safety to linebacker. He’ll likely be used in passing situations as a glorified nickel.
Lastly, Aric Horne is a name Iowa State coach Matt Campbell brought up during bowl practices as a person that was standing out. Horne redshirted last season but if Campbell mentions your name as someone who is standing out during your redshirt season, that usually bodes well for your playing time the next season — examples include receiver Tarique Milton, offensive lineman Trevor Downing and even Vance when he was redshirting.
It doesn’t mean Horne will win the backup job but he’ll get his chance to.
The Cyclones are in a good spot as far as linebackers go as long as the young pieces can develop into key backups.
Secondary
Time is unrelenting. No matter what happens, time marches on and people get older — and hopefully mature.
For Iowa State’s secondary, that’s a good thing.
The Cyclones’ defensive backs were plagued by youth last season and it reared its ugly head at times.
Both starting cornerbacks — Anthony Johnson and Datrone Young — were sophomores.
Their backups were redshirt freshman Tayvonn Kyle — who started his career as a receiver before he made the switch — and true freshman Kym-Mani King. Kyle also started the last five games for Iowa State at the end of last season.
All are talented but all made mistakes at times.
Iowa State’s pass defense was fifth in the Big 12 last season after being second in the Big 12 in 2018 when the Cyclones started two seniors at cornerback.
Spring would’ve been a critical time for this young position group to make sure they’re progressing as they should. They all had at least one year of playing time under their belt and were expected to make a jump going into fall camp so the Cyclones could be back among the best in the conference in passing defense.
They can still get there but it could be harder for coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock to gauge whether or not the unit has progressed as it needed to.
Johnson is the most consistent of the four, proving to be Iowa State’s lock-down corner.
Johnson was sixth on the team in tackles with 60 and proved to be a threat for Heacock as a corner who can blitz from the edge. Johnson recorded seven tackles for a loss, two sacks and also was tied for the team lead in pass breakups with 10.
The positive that comes with returning all of this youth is that there was no notable attrition from the cornerback position.
Iowa State’s safety’s are older and have more experience than the cornerbacks.
Greg Eisworth is potentially Iowa State’s best player on the defensive side of the ball. He’s a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection, including last season when he played much of the season with an injured shoulder that limited his playing time.
He still 65 had tackles and had 10 pass breakups in 12 games.
Eisworth has the ability to play in or close to the box to help in run support and the senior has no problems dropping back in coverage.
Lawrence White emerged last season with both Eisworth and Braxton Lewis battling injuries.
White was second on the team in tackles with 84. He also had four pass breakups and two interceptions.
His efforts earned him a spot on the honorable-mention All-Big 12 team.
White and Eisworth will be the two knowns next year and should provide stability for the back end of the defense.
But with Heacock’s three-safety defense, a new player will have to step up.
The most likely candidate is sophomore D.J. Miller.
Miller played in 11 games last season as a true freshman. He made the most out of his opportunities and posted nine tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
It’s a small sample size but the coaching staff has been high on him since he stepped on campus.
Another young safety that has opened eyes is redshirt freshman Isheem Young. Young redshirted last season but Campbell had a hard time not playing him.
“Isheem Young continues to demand attention because when you watch him play, it’s really impressive,” Campbell said.
Senior Arnold Azunna and junior Keonte Jones provide quality, veteran depth. Both have seen the field in their time at Iowa State and should be expected to be key backups for the Cyclones.
