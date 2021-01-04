Iowa State doesn't want moral victories as it prepares for another top-5 team

West Virginia, Baylor and Kansas State — Iowa State’s three conference games — have shot a combined 11-56 from 3-point range.

The sticking point for this Iowa State team is something it hasn’t struggled with in years and that’s turnovers.

The Cyclones had 21 turnovers against both Baylor and West Virginia and had 18 turnovers against Kansas State.

Iowa State believes that if they can clean up the little things, they can start putting teams away at the end of games, instead of fading.

“We’re a team that’s still building chemistry,” Young said. “To play those higher-ranked teams and for it to come down to a few possessions on both of them, that lets us know that we’re not a bad team. We just have to fix some small things to finish out these games.”

Prohm knows the caliber of team that’s needed to compete in the Big 12. And he believes this team is getting close.

“You have to get better, and get better daily to grow and build,” Prohm said. “But at the end of the day, you’re judged on if you won. No moral victories. We’ve won multiple championships the last several years here and that’s how we’re defined.

“We have another really good team to play in Texas and we have to go down there and win. We have to keep fighting and plugging. We’ve been dialed and we’ve given good effort. Now we need to finish.”

