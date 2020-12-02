Iowa State allowing fans in the stands

AMES — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard sent out his latest letter to Iowa State fans on Monday.

In the letter, he announced that fans would be allowed back for the West Virginia game on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Pollard said the university is limiting fans at Jack Trice Stadium to around 15,000.

He also said a limit of 1,300 fans will also be allowed to attend basketball games at Hilton Coliseum.

Pollard cited a decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases in the state and locally.

Saturday is Iowa State’s senior day for a historic Iowa State team.

“We know we've got a great fan base and I think that that's what makes Iowa State a really special place to be,” coach Matt Campbell said. “And yet, I hope what they are watching and witnessing during tough and trying times can maybe be a little bit of a beacon of hope to each of them.

“I really think our kids’ sacrifice and commitment to doing the right thing has given them a chance to be successful and I know it's disappointing, obviously, that we can't be back to normal right now. At some point, I'm sure we will be in this country, but I think that how our young people have approached what they do and how they've approached their business, hopefully we've given them a little sense of satisfaction and maybe a sense of enjoyment.”

