Iowa sports governing bodies answer FAQs about summer sports

Summer is on its way, but it will not be like the summers of past.
Earlier this week, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released answers to a list of Frequently Asked Questions about the upcoming summer sports season.
With COVID-19 continuing to be a problem across the state, the IHSAA and the IGHSAU have rolled out precautions to try to keep players and spectators from contracting the virus.
Each local school district will decide for itself whether its schools will participate in the summer sports season. So far only one area district, Belmond-Klemme, has decided to cancel baseball and softball for 2020, and the deadline for districts to make such a decision is June 8.
On their respective websites, the IGHSAU and the IHSAA answered questions regarding eligibility, screening and testing, social distancing, practice and game protocols, facilities, and umpires.
The following list is some of the frequently asked questions. To see the full list, go to the IGHSAU or IHSAA website.
Eligibility
Q: What is the protocol for baseball and softball student-athletes that have had their pre-participation physical expire during this time?
A: All softball and baseball players would be granted a waiver for participation in softball and baseball after the governor’s emergency declaration has expired. Further guidance from the Department of Education will be forthcoming. Student-athletes will be allowed to practice and participate during the waiver time, even with an expired physical.
Q: What is the protocol for a student-athlete who failed a first semester grade and his/her eligibility?
A: Based on Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation on May 6, all students are academically eligible to participate in competition. All other current rules regarding eligibility are maintained.
Screening and Testing
Q: What is the protocol if a player has a positive test to COVID-19?
A: The local school district will need to contact the county’s department of public health, which will provide guidelines regarding the next steps.
Q: Who will be responsible for canceling our baseball/softball season, either from a school standpoint or a state standpoint?
A: The local school district can make the determination to cancel their season at any time. If concerns are raised regarding the number of COVID-19 cases, the respective county or state department of health can cancel the school’s season or the entire baseball/softball season.
Q: Should each athlete have their temperature taken before each practice/game?
A: Per guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health, players and coaches should have their temperature checked at home before attending practices or games. If a student-athlete has a temperature of 100.3 or above, they should not attend practices or games.
Q: Are school districts responsible for checking temperatures of spectators upon arrive at the baseball/softball facility.
A: No. Per guidance from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health, spectators should have their temperature checked at home before attending practices or games. If a spectator has a temperature of 100.3 or above, they should not attend games.
Social Distancing
Q: Who will be allowed in the dugout during contests?
A: Essential personnel only are permitted on the field of play. These are defined as players, coaches, trainers and umpires. All others, i.e. ball/bat boys, managers, statisticians, pitch count designees, media, photographers, etc., are considered non-essential personnel and are not to be in the dugout or extended dugout area. This is in effect for regular season and post season.
Q: Are spectators permitted to watch practices from the bleachers or in a lawn chair?
A: Per guidelines from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health, parents must remain in their cars or drop off and pick up players after practice.
Q: Are spectators permitted to attend games?
A: Per guidelines from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Health, schools must limit the use of bleachers for fans. Schools should encourage fans to bring their own chairs or stand. Fans should practice social distancing between different household units and accept personal responsibility for public health guidelines.
Protocols
Q: Are masks required to be worn by players? Coaches? Umpires? Spectators?
A: Per guidance from the IDPH and DE, masks are not required to be worn by players, umpires, coaches or spectators. If an individual would like to wear a mask on the playing field, in the dugout, or in the stand, he/she may do so. It is recommended that if worn, players and coaches where a mask that is a solid color. There is no prohibition on the color of the mask. It is optional for spectators, workers, and others to wear masks, but they are expected to follow social distancing guidelines.
Miscellaneous
Q: Will there be any adaptations to the pitch count rule in baseball?
A: The pitch count rule will be the same as what was published in the 2020 IHSAA Baseball Manual.
Q: What is the postseason schedule?
A: For softball, regionals begin on July 13; while state will go from July 27 to July 31. Baseball's postseason begins on July 9 and state will go from July 24 to Aug. 1.
Q: What happens if a school doesn’t want to play another school on their respective schedule as a result of a positive COVID-19 test?
A: If the Department of Public Health advises either school that the game is not to be played, it is considered a “No Contest.” If they choose on their own to not play the contest, the game will be considered a forfeit.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
