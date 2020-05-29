Iowa sports governing bodies answer FAQs about summer sports

A: Per guidance from the IDPH and DE, masks are not required to be worn by players, umpires, coaches or spectators. If an individual would like to wear a mask on the playing field, in the dugout, or in the stand, he/she may do so. It is recommended that if worn, players and coaches where a mask that is a solid color. There is no prohibition on the color of the mask. It is optional for spectators, workers, and others to wear masks, but they are expected to follow social distancing guidelines.

Miscellaneous

Q: Will there be any adaptations to the pitch count rule in baseball?

A: The pitch count rule will be the same as what was published in the 2020 IHSAA Baseball Manual.

Q: What is the postseason schedule?

A: For softball, regionals begin on July 13; while state will go from July 27 to July 31. Baseball's postseason begins on July 9 and state will go from July 24 to Aug. 1.

Q: What happens if a school doesn’t want to play another school on their respective schedule as a result of a positive COVID-19 test?

A: If the Department of Public Health advises either school that the game is not to be played, it is considered a “No Contest.” If they choose on their own to not play the contest, the game will be considered a forfeit.

