Tristan Wirfs added his name Wednesday to a lengthy list of Iowa offensive linemen to be judged as the best in the Big Ten.
The junior offensive tackle became the fifth Hawkeye in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 seasons to be named as the conference’s offensive lineman of the year, named as the recipient of the Rimington-Pace Offensive Player of the Year.
Wirfs is the first Hawkeye to receive that award since Brandon Scherff won in it 2014 and he won it following season when his versatility was on display.
He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, adding to a collection of 32 career starts over the past three seasons that began when Wirfs started against Illinois in 2017 to become the first true freshman to start at an offensive tackle position on a Ferentz-coached Iowa team.
Wirfs joins former Hawkeyes Eric Steinbach in 2002, Robert Gallery in 2003 and Bryan Bulaga in 2009 and Scherff in receiving the top honor presented to offensive linemen since Ferentz became Iowa’s coach in 1999.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Mount Vernon, Iowa, was one of five Hawkeyes to receive all-conference recognition Wednesday when the Big Ten announced its postseason offensive honors, a day after defensive and special teams recognition was presented.
Wirfs was the only Iowa player to be selected to the first or second team, named a first-team choice by both league coaches and a media panel.
Iowa’s other starting offensive tackle, Alaric Jackson, was a consensus third-team selection after receiving second-team honors a year ago.
Jackson missed three games because of injury but started nine times at left tackle and the junior from Detroit has started 33 games over the past three seasons for the Hawkeyes.
A third member of Iowa’s front five, redshirt freshman center Tyler Linderbaum, joined junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in receiving honorable mention from both the coaches and media panel.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley was awarded honorable mention by the coaches and was also selected as the Hawkeyes’ sportsmanship award winner.
Linderbaum started all 12 games in his first season at center for the Hawkeyes, moving to the position a year ago after arriving at Iowa as a defensive lineman.
Smith-Marsette led Iowa with 676 receiving yards on 42 receptions this season, scoring four receiving touchdowns and rushing for a pair of scores in addition to returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown in Iowa’s regular-season finale against Nebraska.
Stanley topped 2,700 passing yards during his senior season while throwing 14 touchdown passes to help lead Iowa to a 9-4 record.
Cyclones awarded postseason awards
The Big 12 football coaches announced their All-Big 12 teams this week, and 21 Iowa State players were awarded postseason honors for their efforts on the football field in 2019.
According to a release from the Big 12, sophomore Charlie Kolar (TE), senior Julian Good-Jones (OL) and junior Greg Eisworth (DB) were named First-Team All-Big 12, while sophomore Brock Purdy (QB), freshman Breece Hall (RB), senior Deshaunte Jones (WR), junior Chase Allen (TE) and senior Ray Lima (DL) were named to the second team.
The following Cyclones were named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: Trevor Downing (OL), Anthony Johnson (DB), Jamahl Johnson (DL), Josh Knipfel (OL), Tayvonn Kyle (DB), La’Michael Pettway (WR), Mike Rose (LB), Dylan Soehner (TE), Marcel Spears (LB), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL), O’Rien Vance (LB), Lawrence White (DB) and Steve Wirtel (LS).
A native of Norman, Okla., Kolar recorded one of the greatest seasons by a tight end in Cyclone history, leading all Big 12 tight ends and ranking in the top-6 nationally among tight ends in receptions (48), receiving yards (675) and touchdown catches (7).
Kolar, who was named to the Pro Football Focus Second-Team All-America squad, set ISU’s season receiving yardage record by a tight end (675) and tallied five games with 70+ receiving yards.
Good-Jones, who hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, anchored an offensive line that helped the Cyclone offense produce historic numbers in 2019. The Cyclone offense is on pace to set school marks in both total offense (458.7) and scoring (34.1).
Good-Jones is a four-year starter, finding a spot in ISU’s starting lineup in 49 consecutive games, breaking the school record for the most career starts (49) in the history of Cyclone football.
A native of Grand Prairie, Texas, Eisworth is the leader of the Cyclone secondary and was a team co-captain in his junior campaign.
Eisworth tallied 60 tackles, 3.5 TFL and had one interception during the season. His 11 passes defended led the team and tied for fifth in the Big 12.
Eisworth, who earned first-team All-Big 12 honors for the second consecutive season, is the fourth Cyclone in school history to earn First-Team All-Big 12 accolades twice (1996-present): Ennis Haywood (2000, 2001), A.J. Klein (2011, 2012) and Allen Lazard (2016, 2017).
Purdy, a native of Gilbert, Ariz., was sensational in his sophomore season, establishing the most prolific season by a Cyclone signal-caller in school history.
Purdy set season school records in passing yards (3,760), completions (295), passing touchdowns (27) and total offense (4,025). He also broke the school record for consecutive games with a touchdown pass (12) and is one of four players in the nation with at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing touchdowns.
Purdy, who ranks fifth nationally in total offense (335.4) and passing yards per game (313.3), also set ISU single-game records in total offense (510), completions (39) and touchdowns responsible for (6).
Hall, a native of Wichita, Kan., was one of the best rookies in the Big 12, leading the team in rushing yards (842) and rushing touchdowns (9). His nine rushing touchdowns is the most by a Cyclone freshman in school history.
In his last seven games, Hall averaged 108.3 rushing yards per game and had all nine of his touchdowns. He posted four 100-yard rushing efforts and his 256 all-purpose yards vs. Texas Tech is the ninth-best single-game total in school history.
Allen, a native of Nixa, Mo., helped bolster a tight end unit that ranked among the nation’s best. Allen’s blocking skills helped open holes for the running game and the junior also caught 17 passes for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Allen was also a second-team recipient in 2017.
Jones is one of the greatest wide receivers in Cyclone history, ranking second in career receptions (180) and sixth in career receiving yards (2,007).
A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones was second in the Big 12 and 27th nationally in receptions per game (6.0), catching 72 passes, the second-best single-season total in school history. He also accumulated a team-best 832 receiving yards, ranking ninth in school history.
Lima, a three-year starter and two-time team captain, has been a force on the defensive line for the Cyclones, earning second-team All-Big 12 accolades for the second-straight season.
A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Lima tallied 27 tackles and 2.5 TFL for the Cyclones in 2019. He has 86 tackles and 10.5 TFL in his outstanding career.
