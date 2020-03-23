Iowa's Lee vying for college wrestling's top honor

He scored an average of five team points in every match he wrestled this season for an Iowa team which finished dual season at 13-0 and won its first outright Big Ten tourney title since 2010.

Dominance is among the criteria for the award named for a three-time NCAA champion from Oklahoma who went 46-0 with 36 pins and never allowed a takedown during his collegiate career.

Electors, which include a committee made up of all previous winners, a retired coach from each region and media members from across the country, will receive ballots today.

A fan vote is also part of the selection process and the winner of that segment of the balloting receives two first-place votes. That ballot can be accessed online beginning at noon today and running through Friday at WIN-magazine.com.

The recipient will be announced on March 30.

Lee is hoping to become the third Hawkeye to win the honor which has been presented annually since 1995. Former Iowa wrestler Mark Ironside won it in 1998 and Brent Metcalf was the winner in 2008.

Penn State wrestlers have won the honor in each of the past three years.

In addition to Lee, a capsule look at this year’s other finalists in alphabetical order: