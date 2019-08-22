IOWA CITY – The thing Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker appreciates the most about defensive end A.J. Epenesa is the way he pushes himself to improve.
“A.J. comes to work every day with the idea that he can get better and that’s what you like to see in a guy,’’ Parker said. “He’s not satisfied and sees room to improve which as a coach, you like to see that.’’
Epenesa added to his collection of preseason honors on Tuesday, named by the Associated Press as a first-team preseason all-American choice.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Hawkeye junior was joined on the first-team defense by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie.
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz, Michigan guard Ben Bredeson and Purdue all-purpose player Rondale Moore from the Big Ten earned first-team honors on offense.
A first-team all-Big Ten selection last season despite not starting a game for the Hawkeyes, Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks among his 37 tackles as a sophomore. He also ranked fourth in the conference with 16.5 tackles for a loss and was second in the Big Ten with four force fumbles.
Epenesa also broke up four passes, recorded eight quarterback pressures and blocked a punt.
The AP is the fourth organization to name Epenesa as a preseason all-American selection.
