Iowa's Epenesa looking forward to Holiday Bowl

He reiterated Monday that he has not reached any decision and won’t put any thought into it until after Friday’s game.

“We have enough to think about this week with USC,’’ Epenesa said.

“When you think about their offense, you think about their passing game and all their receivers but (Slovis) does a lot of things well. He’s capable of running the ball and we’ll need to do what we can to keep him inside the pocket. It’s a real good test.’’

It’s a test that Epenesa has anxiously awaited since the pairing was announced earlier this month.

“I don’t think there was anybody in our locker room more excited about playing USC than I was when we found out,’’ Epenesa said. “With so many relatives in this area and with the tradition that Samoan players have in the Pac-12 and at USC, it’s an exciting thing for me and my family.’’

That family means everything to Epenesa.

The tattoo that fills Epenesa’s right shoulder and arm is a tribute to his family and its American Samoa roots.

“I’ve spent a lot of time out here on the West Coast on vacation and to have a chance for all of my family to be here for the game, it’s a special opportunity,’’ Epenesa said.

“A lot of them are Pac-12 fans because so many Samoan players have played at those schools, but this one is different for them. It’s about family and I know they will be wanting Iowa to do well this week. I’m looking forward to competing in this game. It is a really meaningful game to me.’’

