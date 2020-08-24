Iowa recruit comes to state to play with high school football up in the air in Kansas City

Uncertainties surrounding a football season taking place at his Kansas City area high school has led a player committed to Iowa to team up this fall with a future Hawkeye teammate.
Arland Bruce IV, the recipient of the Thomas A. Simone Award last fall as the best high school player in the Kansas City area, took the practice field Friday at Ankeny High School after his transfer was approved.
At Ankeny, he will play receiver along with another Iowa receiver commitment, Brody Brecht.
“Welcome,’’ Brecht wrote on a Twitter post accompanied by a photo he and Bruce on the field at Ankeny.
Bruce is moving to Iowa to get a chance to play this fall after the public school district in Olathe, Kan., announced that high school students would begin the year with remote learning because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and that athletics would be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.
That level of uncertainty prompted Bruce to leave the Olathe North program he led to the Class 6A state championship game in Kansas last season.
“Wasn’t recruited, I moved,’’ Bruce wrote on Twitter.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bruce played quarterback last season and displayed enough athleticism to be looked at as a possibility at a number of positions at the college level. Iowa recruited him as a receiver.
He arrives at Ankeny with career totals of 4,685 rushing and 1,642 passing yards. Between the two, he has accounted for 88 touchdowns at the prep level.
Last fall as a junior, he rushed for 2,487 yards and 43 touchdowns in addition to throwing for 404 yards and five scores.
Bruce isn’t the only Olathe North transfer who will take the field for an Iowa high school this fall.
Dale Stout, a 6-4 wide receiver and defensive back, will play for Waukee, something that caught the attention of Bruce on Friday night.
“Went from throwing TDs to you to playing against (you) week 2, bro,’’ Bruce wrote on Twitter, where he also acknowledged best wishes from fans in the Kansas City area.
Bruce announced his commitment to Iowa in April, selecting the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Tulsa and Western Illinois. He was also attracting recruiting attention at the time from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
He is the son of Arland Bruce III, who played eight seasons in the Canadian Football League after completing his college career as a receiver at Minnesota.
At Ankeny, Brecht and Bruce will targets for quarterback Jase Bauer, a senior whose collection of scholarship offers includes Northern Iowa and Western Illinois.
